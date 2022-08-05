Drillers update: Tulsa matches franchise scoring record in blowout

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, TBA.

Season series: Naturals lead 9-5 (entering Thursday)

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday

The Tulsa Drillers matched a franchise scoring record Thursday night in a 23-7 win over Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The Drillers had 21 hits, their most in a game since the 2011 season. They had five home runs, three triples and three doubles.

Ryan Ward homered for the third straight game, extending his Texas-League-leading total to 27 on the season and drove in four runs. Leonel Valera also homered and had four RBIs. Andy Pages had four hits and three runs batted in, and Jonny DeLuca finished with three hits, three runs batted in and four runs scored.

The Drillers scored in each of the first five innings and in seven of the nine. They scored two runs in the first inning with help from a Naturals error. Two more came in the second when DeLuca tripled home a run and scored on a base hit from Ward. Justin Yurchak hit his fourth home run of the season to account for the third inning run, and DeLuca hit a solo homer in the fourth to up Tulsa’s run total to six.

Early on, the Naturals matched the Drillers with six runs of their own through the first four innings, but they could not keep up. Tulsa finally went in front and blew the game open with a seven-run inning in the fifth. After a scoreless sixth inning, the offensive show resumed with six more runs in the top of the seventh.

The Drillers matched the franchise record for runs in a game by adding four more in the top of the eighth. They had a chance to set the franchise record for runs when Carson Taylor singled in the top of the ninth inning and was at third base with two outs. A pitched ball escaped the catcher, but Taylor elected to not pad the lopsided score.

DRILLERS 23, NATURALS 7

TUL;221;170;640;--;23;21;2

NWA;203;100;010;--;7;8;2

Gamboa, Varland (3), Martinez (5), Robertson (7), Hernandez (8), Avelino (9), Curtis (9) and January, Taylor (2), Avelino (9); Bowlan, Haake (4), Klein (5), Webb (7), Woods (8), Bewley (8) and Cropley. W: Varland (2-4). L: Haake (1-1). HR: TUL, Yurchak (4), DeLuca (7), Avelino (2), Ward (27), Valera (4); NWA, Loftin (12), Alexander (3). RBI: TUL, Avelino 2 (8), DeLuca 3 (20), Lewis 2 (35), Pages 3 (57), Taylor (20), Valera 4 (24), Ward 4 (67), Yurchak 2 (31); NWA, Alexander (11), Loftin 2 (47), Matias 3 (50). E: TUL, Valera (13), DeLuca (3); NWA, Gentry (2), Glendinning (9). LOB: TUL, 5; NWA, 11. T: 3:45. A: 3,118.

— From Staff Reports