Drillers update: Tulsa grabs early lead, holds on to defeat Springfield, 7-3

Sunday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Domingo Robles (4-5, 6.50 ERA); Tulsa, TBA

Season series: Cardinals lead 12-11

Promotions: Fireworks/918 Jersey Auction — The regular-season finale will be followed by the season's final fireworks display. For the last time this year, the Drillers will wear their 918 jerseys that are based on the Tulsa flag. Fans will have the opportunity to obtain a Drillers 918 jersey in a silent auction that will be located in front of the Team Store. The auction will run from 5 p.m. until the bottom of the seventh inning with proceeds benefitting the Tulsa Drillers Foundation.

On deck at home: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Game 2 of the Texas League North playoffs)

Driller bits

Saturday's recap: The Tulsa Drillers jumped out to a quick four-run advantage and then held on to defeat the Springfield Cardinals, 7-3, on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa opened the game with a quick offensive burst. Justin Yurchak singled to center, followed by a single to left from Andy Pages. Ryan Ward slammed a ground-rule double to left-center, scoring Yurchak and sending Pages to third. Brandon Lewis had a run-scoring ground out, then Abital Avelino homered over the left field wall, leaving the Drillers ahead, all before recording an out.

The Cardinals finally broke into the scoring column on Nick Dunn's two-out double in the sixth, which scored Masyn Winn.

Yurchak hit a solo homer to right with one out in the seventh to put Tulsa's lead back to four runs, 5-1. But Jordan Walker had an RBI double and Dunn added a run-scoring single as the Cardinals cut Tulsa's lead to 5-3 after the top of the eighth.

Tulsa boosted its advantage back to four runs in the bottom of the inning, however. Lewis walked to lead off, and Avelino singled. Kody Hoese hit into a fielder's choice, leaving runners at first and third with one out. Kenneth Betencourt's infield single brought home Lewis, then Kekai Rios hit into a force out, with Hoese crossing the plate for a 7-3 Drillers lead.

Jose Hernandez finished the victory by getting three outs in the top of the ninth.

Bullpen moves: Tulsa reliever Jose Adames was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, while the Drillers received lefty Jeff Belge from High-A Great Lakes, where he was 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 appearances. He has 50 strikeouts in 32 innings. Belge was drafted by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers in the 18th round in 2019 from St. John's University, and after 14 games at the rookie-level was promoted to Great Lakes later that summer and had been with the Loons ever since.

Beller returns: Springfield lefty John Beller, who struck out three in 1⅓ scoreless innings Friday against Tulsa, pitched at ONEOK Field for the first time since he was with the Drillers' 2020 team in the Texas Collegiate League.

DRILLERS 7, CARDINALS 3

Springfield;000;001;020;--;3;7;1

Tulsa;000;000;12X;--;7;11;2

Escobar, YaSenka (7), Brettell (8) and Raposo; Sheehan, Gamboa (4), Dodson (8), Hernandez (9) and Rios. W: Gamboa (11-4). L: Escobar (7-12). HR: TUL, Avelino (7), Yurchak (8). RBI: SPR, Dunn 2 (43), Walker (65); TUL, Avelino 2 (26), Lewis (71), Ward (78), Yurchak (48), Betencourt (7). LOB: SPG 7, TUL 5. T: 2:35. A: 5,945.

— Staff reports