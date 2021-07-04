Drillers Update: Tulsa finishes homestand with 3-0 win over Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field

Radio: KTBZ am 1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.86 ERA); Springfield, RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 2.72 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 5-1

On deck: 6:35 p.m., July 7 at Springfield Cardinals

Driller bits

Game recap: The Drillers (30-23) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (27-26) on Sunday evening at ONEOK Field. With the 3-0 victory, Tulsa completed its season series against Arkansas, with the teams notching nine wins apiece.

Near-perfect Pepiot: Right-hander Ryan Pepiot dazzled for Tulsa, picking up his third win of the season after seven perfect innings with eleven strikeouts. He was removed in the eighth inning after surrendering an eight-pitch walk, and reliever Justin Hagenman gave up a hit two batters later.