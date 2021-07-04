 Skip to main content
Drillers Update: Tulsa finishes homestand with 3-0 win over Arkansas Travelers
Drillers Update: Tulsa finishes homestand with 3-0 win over Arkansas Travelers

Firework Show

Tulsa's Carlos Rincon drove in his team-high 34th run of the season on Sunday at ONEOK Field.

 Tanner Laws, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field

Radio: KTBZ am 1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.86 ERA); Springfield, RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 2.72 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 5-1

On deck: 6:35 p.m., July 7 at Springfield Cardinals

Driller bits

Game recap: The Drillers (30-23) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (27-26) on Sunday evening at ONEOK Field. With the 3-0 victory, Tulsa completed its season series against Arkansas, with the teams notching nine wins apiece.

Near-perfect Pepiot: Right-hander Ryan Pepiot dazzled for Tulsa, picking up his third win of the season after seven perfect innings with eleven strikeouts. He was removed in the eighth inning after surrendering an eight-pitch walk, and reliever Justin Hagenman gave up a hit two batters later.

Feduccia goes yard: Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia slapped an opposite field, two-run home run in the fifth inning, his third of the season. The blast came off Ryne Inman, who was Arkansas’ third of six pitchers in the contest.

Rincon’s RBI: Tulsa designated hitter Carlos Rincon celebrated July 4 with a first-inning RBI single, adding to his team-leading tally of 34. That’s good for the seventh most in Double-A Central.

Drillers 3, Travelers 0

Arkansas;000;000;000;—;0;2;0

Tulsa;100;020;00x;—;3;5;0

Moyers, Morgan (4), Inman (5), Haberer (6), Gomez (7), Stryffeler (8) and O’Keefe; Pepiot, Hagenman (8), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia. W: Pepiot (3-2). L: Moyers (1-1). S: Ochsenbein (3) HR: Tulsa, Feduccia (3). RBIs: Tulsa — Rincon (34), Feducia 2 (11). SB: Casey (11). LOB: Arkansas 4, Tulsa 2. T: 2:14. A: 7,571.

— Mason Young, Tulsa World

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

