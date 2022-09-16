Drillers update: Tulsa falls to Springfield in 10 innings, 7-5

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KAKC 1300

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Edgar Escobar (7-10, 6.83 ERA); Tulsa, TBA

Season series: Cardinals lead 11-10

Promotions: Fireworks/Iron Man Bobbleheads — The first 1,500 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive an Iron Man Bobblehead. Captain America Jerseys Silent Auction — The Drillers will be wearing Captain America jerseys that will be available in a silent auction scheduled from 6 p.m. until the bottom of the seventh inning in front of the Team Store. Proceeds will benefit the Tulsa Drillers Foundation. In addition, there will be a special Spider Man character appearance.

On deck: 6:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Springfield (Fireworks/918 Jersey Auction)

Driller bits

Friday's recap: Springfield scored twice in the top of the 10th inning and went on to defeat Tulsa 7-5 on Friday night at ONEOK Field.

With automatic runner Masyn Winn on second base to open the inning, Brady Whalen doubled to right field to give the Cardinals the lead. Whalen later scored on a sacrifice fly by Irving Lopez.

Tulsa had taken a 5-4 lead in the seventh when Brandon Lewis hit a three-run homer. Springfield came back to tie it in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk by Julio E. Rodriguez.

Thursday's recap: Springfield's Gordon Graceffo combined with three relievers on a three-hitter and for 14 strikeouts in the Cardinals' 8-0 victory over the Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Graceffo (7-4) retired the first 17 Drillers before Kekai Rios lined a two-out single in the sixth inning. That was the only baserunner allowed by Graceffo, who didn't issue a walk and struck out his season-high nine in six innings as he threw 48 of 67 pitches for strikes.

Graceffo improved to 3-0 against the Drillers this season with only three runs allowed over 20 innings. Springfield (66-69 overall, 35-31 second half) scored twice off Tulsa's Kyle Hurt (1-5) in the first and four off reliever Lael Lockhart in the fourth, highlighted by top St. Louis prospect Jordan Walker's two-run single. Later, Masyn Winn stole home on the front end of a double steal with Walker.

The Drillers (68-65, 28-38) opened the seventh with Justin Yurchak's single and Andy Pages' double, but both were stranded as reliever Andre Granillo struck out the next three batters.

Injury report: Drillers catchers Carson Taylor and Ryan January are each in concussion protocol and on the Injured List. Outfielder Jonny DeLuca, who has been on the Injured List since Aug. 7, may be available for the Texas League finals if the Drillers reach that far.

Friday

CARDINALS 7, DRILLERS 5 (10)

Springfield;030;100;010;2;—;7;6;0

Tulsa;020;000;300;0;—;5;11;2

Leahy, Brettell (7), Beller (7), Lunn (9), Roach (10) and Rodriguez; Nastrini, Hernandez (5), Varland (7), Leasure (8), Zuniga (10) and Betts. W: Lunn (4-7). L: Zuniga (4-4). Save: Roach (7). HR: SPR, Redmond (21); TUL, Lewis (24). RBI: SPR, Whalen (15), Lopez (17), Buchberger (2), Redmond 3 (79), Rodriguez (49); TUL, Betencourt (6), Valera (61), Lewis 3 (70). DP: Tulsa, 1. LOB: SPR, 10; TUL, 12. T: 3:05. A: 7,451.

Thursday

CARDINALS 8, DRILLERS 0

Springfield;200;400;020;—;8;9;0

Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

Graceffo, Granillo (7), Dalatri (8), Roach (9) and Raposo; Hurt, Lockhart (2), Adames (7), Zuniga (8) and Rios. W: Graceffo (7-4). L: Hurt (1-5). RBI: SPR, Walker 2 (64), Lott (16), Raposo (34), Whalen (14), Winn (48). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: SPR 7, Tulsa 4. T: 2:37. A: 4,602.

Thursday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Mike Antico, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Masyn Winn, SS (2-2-1-1); 3, Jordan Walker, RF (5-1-2-2); 4, Brady Whalen, 1B (5-0-1-1); 5, Julio Rodriguez, DH (5-0-0-0); 6, Nick Raposo, C (4-0-1-1); 7, Irving Lopez, 3B (3-2-1-0); 8, Todd Lott, LF (4-2-2-1); 9, Jacob Buchberger, 3B (1-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-0-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 3, 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Brandon Lewis, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 2B/3B (3-0-0-0); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (2-0-0-0), Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (1-0-0-0); 9, Kekai Rios, C (2-0-1-0).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World