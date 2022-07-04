Drillers update: Tulsa drops opener to NW Arkansas in 10 innings

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; NW Arkansas, TBA.

Season series: Naturals lead 5-2

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Monday's game

A late rally wasn't enough for the Tulsa Drillers as they dropped a 7-6 decision to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in 10 innings Monday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas' Seuly Matias led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off line-drive single that scored John Rave, who started the extra frame at second base.

Tulsa needed a rally to force extra innings. With the Drillers down to their final out in the top of the ninth, Andy Pages hit a solo home run to forge a 6-6 tie. Tulsa relief pitcher Guillermo Zuniga issued three walks to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth for the Naturals, but Zuniga ended the threat with a strikeout.

Zuniga (1-2) returned for the 10th inning and took the loss on Matias' hit. Northwest Arkansas' Eric Skoglund pitched one inning of scoreless relief to claim the win.

The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout. The first three Tulsa batters all reached base, on a walk, single, and an RBI double for Kody Hoese. Andy Pages then drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and the Drillers took an early 2-0 lead.

The Naturals plated three runs in the third, and Tulsa responded with a run to tie the game in the fifth. Both teams scored two runs in the fifth to maintain the tie, and Northwest Arkansas took a 6-5 lead in the seventh.

Sunday's game

Edmond native Kaden Polcovich's 3-run triple snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and the Arkansas Travelers then rolled to a 14-4 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday night at ONEOK Field.

The Travelers set a ONEOK Field record for runs in an inning with 11 in the eighth, capped by Jake Anchia's grand slam over the center-field wall. All 11 runs were scored after two outs. Polcovich, who played for Deer Creek and Oklahoma State. contributed a RBI single in that outburst as he had his season-high four RBIs. Arkansas also scored the most runs in an inning by a Drillers opponent since Wichita tallied 14 in a 19-2 win on May 22, 2002, at Wichita.

In addition, Arkansas set a ONEOK Field single-game record with nine stolen bases.

There were a combined 15 runs in the eighth as Tulsa scored all four its runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Andy Pages' three-run homer that followed Ryan Ward's RBI single.

NATURALS 7, DRILLERS 6 (10)

Tulsa;200;012;001;0;--;6;14;0

NW Arkansas;003;002;100;1;--;7;11;0

Beeter, Leasure (3), Varland (4), Gamboa (6), Zuniga (9) and Taylor, January (10); Marsh, Pennington (6), Dipoto (8), Skoglund (10) and Cropley, Porter (10). W: Skoglund (1-0). L: Zuniga (1-2). HR: Tulsa, Lewis (7), Pages (15); NW Arkansas, Cropley (1). RBI: Tulsa, Avelino (4), Hoese (26), Lewis (20), Pages 2 (47), Ward (46); NW Arkansas, Cropley (2), Glendinning (52), Matias (43), Porter (29), Rave 2 (44). DP: Tulsa 1, NW Arkansas 1. LOB: Tulsa 9, NW Arkansas 9. T: 3:06. A: 5,784

TRAVELERS 14, DRILLERS 4 (Sunday)

Arkansas;000;000;3(11)0;—;14;10;0

Tulsa;000;000;040;—;4;5;1

Hancock, Kober (6), Onyshko (8), Haberer (8), Kuhn (9) and Anchia; Miller, Robertson (7), Curtis (7), Gibbens (8), Malisheski (8), Avelino (9) and Betts, Taylor (6). W: Kober (3-0). L: Robertson (1-2). HR: Arkansas, Anchia (3); Tulsa, Pages (14). RBI: Arkansas, Polcovich 4 (30), Anchia 4 (24), Marlowe 2 (50), Scheiner (46), DeLoach (37), Hoover (14), Unroe (17); Tulsa, Pages 3 (45), Ward (45). E: Tulsa, Hoese (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Arkansas 7, Tulsa 5. T: 2:59. A: 7,452.

— From staff reports

