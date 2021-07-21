Drillers Update: Tulsa defeats Northwest Arkansas 3-2 thanks to Daniel's RBI single

Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs NW Arkansas at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable Pitchers: NWA, LHP Drew Parrish (2-2, 4.78 ERA); TUL, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 3.12 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 9-5
Promotions: My 41 Thirsty Thursdays — $2 12-ounce beers and $2 16-ounce sodas, presented By My41 & 97.5 KMOD; Ugly Naked Guy (TV Show Friends) Bobblehead Giveaway
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fox 23 Friday Night Fireworks, Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour)
Driller bits
Game recap: Tulsa defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 at ONEOK Field on Thursday. The Drillers scored two of their three runs on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Designated hitter Clayton Daniel smacked the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Rincon traded: Drillers RBI leader Carlos Rincon was traded by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Mets on Wednesday for outfielder Billy McKinney. Rincon, 23, is third in Double-A Central with 48 RBIs. In 63 games, he batted .263 with 12 homers.
Pepiot and Zerpa duel: Both teams got strong outings from their starting pitcher Thursday, though both ended in no-decisions. Tulsa right-hander Ryan Pepiot went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out seven. Naturals left-hander Angel Zerpa went six innings giving up four hits, one run and two walks while striking out six.
Drillers 3, Naturals 2NW Arkansas 200 000 000 — 2 5 1
Tulsa 010 000 20X — 3 7 0
Zerpa, Woods (7), Garcia (8) and Melendez; Pepiot, Schwaab (6), Washington (8) and Feduccia. W: Schwaab (2-0). L: Woods (4-7). S: Washington (3) HR: NW Arkansas, Melendez (20). RBIs: NW Arkansas — Melendez 2 (53); Tulsa — Daniel (7). SB: NW Arkansas — Dungan (2) E: NW Arkansas — Melendez (7) DP: NW Arkansas (6-4-3); Tulsa (6-4-3). LOB: NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:34. A: 5,163.
— Mason Young, Tulsa World