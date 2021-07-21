 Skip to main content
Drillers Update: Tulsa defeats Northwest Arkansas 3-2 thanks to Daniel's RBI single
Drillers Update: Tulsa defeats Northwest Arkansas 3-2 thanks to Daniel's RBI single

Tulsa Drillers vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Northwest Arkansas’ first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino tags out Tulsa’s Clayton Daniel during the Drillers’ win Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa's Clayton Daniel gets the game-winning RBI and talks about his recent hot streak.

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs NW Arkansas at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable Pitchers: NWA, LHP Drew Parrish (2-2, 4.78 ERA); TUL, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 3.12 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 9-5

Promotions: My 41 Thirsty Thursdays — $2 12-ounce beers and $2 16-ounce sodas, presented By My41 & 97.5 KMOD; Ugly Naked Guy (TV Show Friends) Bobblehead Giveaway

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fox 23 Friday Night Fireworks, Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour)

Driller bits

Game recap: Tulsa defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 at ONEOK Field on Thursday. The Drillers scored two of their three runs on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Designated hitter Clayton Daniel smacked the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Rincon traded: Drillers RBI leader Carlos Rincon was traded by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Mets on Wednesday for outfielder Billy McKinney. Rincon, 23, is third in Double-A Central with 48 RBIs. In 63 games, he batted .263 with 12 homers.

Pepiot and Zerpa duel: Both teams got strong outings from their starting pitcher Thursday, though both ended in no-decisions. Tulsa right-hander Ryan Pepiot went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out seven. Naturals left-hander Angel Zerpa went six innings giving up four hits, one run and two walks while striking out six.

Drillers 3, Naturals 2NW Arkansas 200 000 000 — 2 5 1

Tulsa 010 000 20X — 3 7 0

Zerpa, Woods (7), Garcia (8) and Melendez; Pepiot, Schwaab (6), Washington (8) and Feduccia. W: Schwaab (2-0). L: Woods (4-7). S: Washington (3) HR: NW Arkansas, Melendez (20). RBIs: NW Arkansas — Melendez 2 (53); Tulsa — Daniel (7). SB: NW Arkansas — Dungan (2) E: NW Arkansas — Melendez (7) DP: NW Arkansas (6-4-3); Tulsa (6-4-3). LOB: NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:34. A: 5,163.

— Mason Young, Tulsa World

