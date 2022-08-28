Drillers Update: Tulsa closes road trip with 7-2 loss to Arkansas

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. NW Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; NW Arkansas, TBD.

Season series: Tied 9-9

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Wednesday vs. NW Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Sunday’s game

Tulsa closed the door on a road trip to forget with a 7-2 loss to the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Drillers went just 2-10 on the two-week road trip, and were plagued by early deficits and a raft of stolen bases throughout. The Travelers stole five bases Sunday, four of which came in the second inning, when Arkansas scored four runs on only one hit off of Tulsa starter Kyle Hurt.

The Drillers cut the score in half with runs in the third and fourth innings, but they were shut out for the remainder of the game, while the Travelers added three more runs to pad their lead.

Justin Yurchak provided Tulsa's biggest offensive highlight by extending his hitting streak to eight games. He has now hit safely in 19 of his last 21 appearances for the Drillers and has reached base in 12 straight games.

After Abiatal Avelino and Jeren Kendall were walked and Ryan Ward was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, the Drillers were threatening with the bases loaded and no outs. However, after the Travelers went to the bullpen for help, all three Tulsa runners were stranded after a pop-up and back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

Saturday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers were shut out for the second time on the current road trip in a 2-0 loss Saturday to the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas, that was dominated by pitching.

Tulsa right-hander Landon Knack allowed only one hit in four innings of work, giving up no runs while striking out three and walking one batter. Reliever Alex Gamboa gave up the game's only runs in the bottom of the fifth, but settled in after that and allowed only two baserunners for the remainder of the game.

Arkansas starter Stephen Kolek combined with three relievers on the shutout. The Drillers were held without a hit over the final five innings of the game. Kody Hoese produced two of Tulsa’s five hits, getting a pair of singles in four at-bats. All ten hits in the game were singles.

ARKANSAS 7, TULSA 2

Tulsa;001;100;000;--;2;4;1

Arkansas;040;001;20X;--;7;6;1

Hurt, Lockhart (3), Curtis (7), Hernandez (7), Zuniga (8) and January; Dollard, Kuhn (7), Onyshko (8), Haberer (8), Campbell (9) and Scheffler. W: Dollard (14-2). L: Hurt (1-3). RBI: TUL, Hoese (29), Ward (70); ARK, Larsen (46), Marlowe (67), Rizzo 2 (51), Unroe (47). LOB: TUL, 6; ARK, 7. T: 2:40. A: 3,568.

Saturday

ARKANSAS 2, TULSA 0

Tulsa;000;000;000;--;0;5;0

Arkansas;000;020;00X;—;2;5;0

Knack, Gamboa (5) and Taylor; Kolek, Weiman (7), Arias (8), Kober (9) and Anchia. W: Kolek (5-12). L: Gamboa (9-3). RBI: ARK, Kirwer (25), Unroe (46). LOB: TUL, 7; ARK, 4. T: 2:10. A: 5,691.

