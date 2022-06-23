Drillers update: Tulsa clinches first-half title with win over Midland

Friday

Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Midland, TBA.

Season series: Tulsa leads 2-1

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday, Second-half opener)

Thursday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers clinched the Texas League North Division first-half title with a 4-1 win over the Midland RockHounds Thursday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

The Drillers scored first in the third inning, when Devin Mann led off with a ground-rule double, and Ryan Ward tripled on the next pitch. Ward later scored on a Carson Taylor single to give the Drillers a 2-0 lead.

Midland responded with a run in the fifth inning off Tulsa's Alec Gamboa. Gamboa recovered to escape the inning with no further damage, and collected the win to boost his record to 7-0.

Tulsa added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a Hunter Feduccia double that plated Ward and James Outman.

The Drillers' win, combined with Wichita's 11-4 loss in the completion of the Wind Surge's Wednesday game against San Antonio, gives Tulsa a 3½-game lead in the standings with only three games remaining in the season's first half, and secures a playoff spot for the Drillers.

TULSA 4, MIDLAND 1

Tulsa;002;000;200;--;4;11;0

Midland;000;010;000;--;1;6;0

Beeter, Gamboa (5), Leasure (7), Adames (8), Robertson (9) and Feduccia; Criswell, Plunkett (5), Highberger (7), Hall (9) and Schwarz. W: Gamboa (7-0). L: Criswell (0-2).

— From staff reports