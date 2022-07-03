Drillers update: Travelers romp after Edmond native Kaden Polcovich snaps scoreless tie; Long trip starts Monday

Monday

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.17 ERA); NW Arkansas, RHP Alec Marsh (1-7, 7.08 ERA).

Tickets: Sold out

Season series: Naturals lead 4-2

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Game recap: Edmond native Kaden Polcovich's three-run triple snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and the Arkansas Travelers then rolled to a 14-4 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday night at ONEOK Field.

The Travelers set a ONEOK Field record for runs in an inning with 11 in the eighth, capped by Jake Anchia's grand slam over the center-field wall. All 11 runs were scored after two outs. Polcovich, who played for Deer Creek and Oklahoma State, contributed a RBI single in that outburst as he had his season-high four RBIs. Arkansas also scored the most runs in an inning by a Drillers opponent since Wichita tallied 14 in a 19-2 win on May 22, 2002, at Wichita.

In addition, Arkansas set a ONEOK Field single-game record with nine stolen bases. ONEOK Field opened in 2010.

There were a combined 15 runs in the eighth as Tulsa scored all four its runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Andy Pages' three-run homer that followed Ryan Ward's RBI single.

Arkansas (40-35, 4-2 second half) won the first two and last two of the six-game series against the Drillers (42-31, 2-4), who captured the Texas League North Division's first-half title.

The final score overshadowed a stellar starting pitchers' duel between a pair of 2020 first-round draft choices, Tulsa's Bobby Miller and Arkansas' Emerson Hancock. Miller, the top Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching prospect, struck out a career-high 10 in six innings as he allowed only two hits and walked three. He threw 56 of 93 pitches for strikes. Hancock allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings. He threw 85 pitches, including 55 strikes.

Their performances were a reversal of their meeting in the series opener when they combined to allow nine runs and neither made it through five innings. That game, however, ended with a similar score as Arkansas won 14-5. In each case, veteran Drillers infielder Abiatal Avelino was Tulsa's final reliever -- his first two mound appearances in 10 pro seasons -- and both of his outings were scoreless.

Betts ejected: Tulsa catcher Chris Betts started consecutive games for the first time this season, but his Sunday appearance ended abruptly when he was ejected for arguing with umpire Trevor Dannegger while batting with a 1-2 count in the fifth inning. To make matters worse for Betts, he was charged with the strikeout when pinch-hitter Carson Taylor swung and missed the next pitch.

Defensive hat trick: There were defensive gems on three consecutive batters in the sixth inning. Drillers second baseman Devin Mann closed out the top of the inning when he robbed Trey DeLoach of a hit on a sharp grounder. In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas third baseman Joe Rizzo and shortstop Riley Unroe took away Drillers hits on difficult grounders. An earlier web gem occurred in the fourth when Arkansas right fielder Jack Larsen made a diving catch on Jeren Kendall's liner.

Big series: Arkansas outfielder Cade Marlowe went 10-for-22 with 11 RBIs in the six-game series.

Looking ahead: The Drillers open a six-game series and 12-game road trip Monday at Northwest Arkansas. Due to the holiday, the Drillers will play on Monday for the only time this season. Monday's game is sold out. Promotions later in the series include fireworks on Friday and a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead giveaway on Saturday. The teams will have an open date Tuesday before resuming the series Wednesday.

TRAVELERS 14, DRILLERS 4

Arkansas;000;000;3(11)0;—;14;10;0

Tulsa;000;000;040;—;4;5;1

Hancock, Kober (6), Onyshko (8), Haberer (8), Kuhn (9) and Anchia; Miller, Robertson (7), Curtis (7), Gibbens (8), Malisheski (8), Avelino (9) and Betts, Taylor (6). W: Kober (3-0). L: Robertson (1-2). HR: Arkansas, Anchia (3); Tulsa, Pages (14). RBI: Arkansas, Polcovich 4 (30), Anchia 4 (24), Marlowe 2 (50), Scheiner (46), DeLoach (37), Hoover (14), Unroe (17); Tulsa, Pages 3 (45), Ward (45). E: Tulsa, Hoese (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Arkansas 7, Tulsa 5. T: 2:59. A: 7,452.

Sunday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-3-4); 2, Joe Rizzo, 3B (5-1-0-0); 3, Jack Larsen, RF (4-1-1-0); 4, Jake Scheiner, 1B (4-1-0-0); 5, Zach DeLoach, DH (2-1-0-1); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-3-2-2); 7, Riley Unroe, SS (3-3-2-1); 8, Jake Anchia, C (4-2-1-4); 9, Connor Hoover, LF (5-1-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-1-0-0); 2, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (3-1-1-1); 4, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-2-3); 5, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, DH (4-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-1-0); 8, Chris Betts, C (2-0-0-0), Carson Taylor, C (2-0-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (2-1-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

