Drillers update: Travelers repel late rally before large crowd

Up next: 6:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Emerson Hancock (1-2, 3.03 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (3-3, 4.92 ERA). The 2020 first-round draft choices also met Tuesday in Arkansas’ win that opened the six-game series.

Season series: Travelers lead 3-2

Promotions: Fireworks/Stars and Stripes Cap Auction

On deck: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Game recap: Levi Stoudt pitched six innings as he combined with three relievers on a five-hitter to lead Arkansas past Tulsa 4-3 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

The Travelers (39-35, 3-2 second half) bounced back after losing the previous two games against the Drillers (42-30, 2-3).

Stoudt (6-4) allowed one run on two hits, struck out five and didn’t issue a walk. He threw 53 of 79 pitches for strikes. Michael Stryffeler struck out all three batters in the ninth as he converted his 12th save in 13 chances.

Drillers starting right-hander Landon Knack (2-5) left with an undisclosed injury. He gave up three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings as he walked three and struck out five. Knack threw 77 pitches, including 47 strikes. Austin Drury, who suffered a bruised forearm earlier in the series, returned to action and followed Knack with 2 2/3 shutout innings.

Zach DeLoach gave Arkansas a 3-1 lead with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the third. That came immediately after Drillers left fielder Ryan Ward made a leaping catch that robbed Jake Scheiner of a potential homer — instead he settled for a sacrifice fly.

The run that eventually proved to be the difference was scored in the eighth without a hit. Cade Marlowe drew a leadoff walk from Guillermo Zuniga, stole second and third, and came home on a wild pitch. Tulsa’s Justin Yurchak answered with a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the eighth, but Ward popped out to strand the tying run at second.

In the first inning, Ward lined an opposite-field homer over the left-field wall to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Streaking: Tulsa’s Carson Taylor extended his on-base streak to eight games with a seventh-inning single.

TRAVELERS 4, DRILLERS 3

Arkansas 003 000 010 — 4 8 0

Tulsa 100 000 020 — 3 5 0

Stoudt, Sweet (7), Shipley (8), Stryffeler (9) and Anchia; Knack, Drury (4), Zuniga (7), Malisheski (9) and Taylor. W: Stoudt (6-4). L: Knack (2-5). Save: Stryffeler (12). HR: Arkansas, DeLoach (6); Tulsa, Ward (17). RBI: Arkansas, DeLoach 2 (36), Scheiner (45); Tulsa, Yurchak 2 (20), Ward (44). LOB: Arkansas 9, Tulsa 3. T: 2:24. A: 6,823.

Saturday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Joe Rizzo, 3B (4-1-3-0); 3, Jack Larsen, DH (5-1-1-0); 4, Jake Scheiner, DH (4-0-1-1); 5, Zach DeLoach, RF (4-1-1-2); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (2-1-0-0); 7, Tanner Kirwer, SS (4-0-1-0); 8, Jake Anchia, C (2-0-1-0); 9, Connor Hoover, 1B (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Andy Pages, RF (3-1-0-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-2); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-1); 4, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-1-0); 5, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-0-0); 6, Chris Betts, DH (4-0-0-0); 7, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (3-0-0-0); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-1-0). 9, Leonel Valera, SS (2-1-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

