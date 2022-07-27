Drillers update: Travelers' comeback spoils John Rooney's gem

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Emerson Hancock (2-2, 2.15 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (4-4, 4.48 ERA). A matchup of 2020 first-round draft choices. Hancock was the sixth overall choice by the Seattle Mariners and Miller the 29th by the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is their third matchup this month in Tulsa -- the Drillers have allowed 14 runs in each of the previous two games -- both losses, but their last meeting was a scoreless tie through six innings. They also each pitched on opposing sides in the Futures Game on July 16 and struck out three in their one inning.

Season series: Travelers lead 5-3

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday/Latino Night — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, Karbach Ranch Water will be $3 and Love Street is $4 per serving. Hop & Sting Brewing Co. will have Hop To Be Square and Aluminum Cowboy discounted to $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2. In addition, there will be Latino-themed entertainment during the night. Drillers Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway — The first 1,000 fans, ages 3 and up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers Sugar Skull Bobblehead.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks/Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night)

Driller Bits

Wednesday's recap: John Rooney allowed two hits over 7 1/3 innings in the longest start by a Tulsa pitcher this season, but the Arkansas Travelers rallied against the Drillers bullpen for a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Matt Scheffler had three RBIs for the Travelers (45-47, 9-14 second half), who came back with six runs in the final two innings for only their second win in the past 12 games.

Rooney, a lefty, walked one and struck out six as he threw 55 of his 75 pitches for strikes. The only hit he allowed through seven innings was Cade Marlowe's bunt hit on a close play in the fifth. Rooney then picked off Marlowe. It was Rooney's 11th pickoff of the season, but first since May 13.

Going into the eighth with a 2-0 lead, Rooney allowed former Oklahoma State infielder Kaden Polcovich's leadoff single and then plunked Marlowe. Rooney's wild pickoff throw allowed the runners to reach second and third. After Riley Unroe lined out, Gus Varland was called on from the bullpen. Scheffler followed with a tying two-run single.

In the ninth, Tanner Kirwer led off with a single and moved to second on Jake Scheiner's base hit. After a fielder's choice grounder, the Travelers had runners at the corners when Jack Larsen delivered the go-ahead infield hit. The Travelers then added three runs with two outs as Austin Drury walked four in a row. One of the runs scored on an throwing error from catcher Carson Taylor back to the pitcher.

Tulsa took a 2-0 lead on Devin Mann's two-out RBI single in the second and Andy Pages' sacrifice fly in the third.

On the basepaths: The Drillers (50-40, 10-13) led off the bottom of the eighth with singles by Ryan Ward and Andy Pages, but each was thrown out trying to stretch their hit to a double.

Weather change: The temperature at first pitch under an overcast sky Wednesday night at ONEOK Field was 83 degrees -- a 19-degree drop from Tuesday's 102. It rained late Wednesday afternoon, but the game started on time.

Versatile reliever: Drillers right-hander Jordan Leasure has allowed only one run his past 18 appearances. He picked up his first Drillers win Tuesday with a perfect inning. Leasure joined the Drillers on April 26 from High-A Great Lakes.

"He's been lights out ever since he came here," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Whatever role -- sixth inning, ninth inning, eighth inning -- he doesn't care, he wants the ball. He's very versatile and has been outstanding."

TRAVELERS 6, DRILLERS 2

Arkansas;000;000;024;—;6;6;0

Tulsa;011;000;000;—;2;7;2

Miller, Kaminsky (6), Haberer (7), Weiman (8), Kuhn (9) and Scheffler; Rooney, Varland (8), Drury (9) and Taylor. W: Weiman (1-0). L: Varland (1-4). RBI: Arkansas, Scheffler 3 (19), Larsen (37); Tulsa, Mann (30), Pages (51). E: Tulsa, Rooney (5), Taylor (4). DP: Arkansas 1. LOB: Arkansas 4, Tulsa 5. T: 2:39. A: 4,875.

Wednesday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Tanner Kirwer, RF (5-1-1-0); 2, Jake Scheiner, 1B (4-0-1-0); 3, Zach DeLoach, DH (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-0-0); 4, Jack Larsen, LF (4-0-1-1); 5, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (4-2-1-0); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (1-2-1-0); 7, Riley Unroe, 3B (3-0-0-1); 8, Matt Scheffler, C (3-0-1-3); 9, Patrick Frick, SS (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, LF (3-0-0-0); 2, Ryan Ward, DH (4-0-3-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-1-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-0-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (3-0-1-1); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (3-1-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World