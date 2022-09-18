Drillers update: Top prospect Jordan Walker lifts Cards in regular-season finale; Tulsa's John Rooney leads pro pitchers in pickoffs

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas (Game 1, Texas League North Division best-of-3 playoffs)

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 1.83 ERA -- 16 starts, 4 teams); Wichita, TBA.

Season series: Drillers lead 14-10

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Sunday's recap: Top St. Louis prospect Jordan Walker's three-run homer in the third inning sparked the Springfield Cardinals to a 7-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in the regular-season finale at ONEOK Field. Walker's homer was his 19th of the season and he scored his TL-leading 100th run.

Drillers lefty John Rooney registered two pickoffs — both on Jacob Buchberger — giving him 17 for the season and overtaking El Paso's Ryan Weathers (16) for the lead in affiliated baseball.

"I've seen a lot of good moves but he's got the best move I've ever seen," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Obviously his move — they can't detect it. It's a great move and it's a great weapon for him."

Rooney (4-7), however, was charged with the loss as he allowed five runs in 4⅔ innings — matching his longest outing in the past seven weeks, despite issuing seven walks. He threw his season-high 97 pitches.

Springfield (68-70 overall, 37-32 second half) won four in the six-game series against Tulsa (69-67, 29-40). The Cardinals also took the season series, 13-11.

Tailspin ends: Tulsa infielder Kody Hoese had a pair of opposite-field singles and a RBI as he broke out of a 2-for-34 slump.

"If he and a couple other guys get going, we're going to be tough to handle (in the playoffs)," Hennessey said.

Going to Arizona: Three Drillers — outfielder Andy Pages, and pitchers Tanner Dodson and Emmet Sheehan — have been assigned to the Arizona Fall League for top prospects. They will report after the Drillers' season ends.

Strong finishers: The Drillers are 61-1 when leading going into the last inning.

CARDINALS 7, DRILLERS 2

Springfield;003;020;200;—;7;7;0

Tulsa;010;010;000;—;2;8;0

McGreevv, Robles (5) and Rodriguez; Rooney, Cantleberry (5), Leasure (7), Martinez (8), Avelino (9) and Rios. W: Robles (5-5). L: Rooney (4-7). HR: SPR, Walker (19). RBI: SPR, Walker 3 (68), Buchberger 2 (4), Dunn (44), Rodriguez (50); Tulsa, Hoese (34), Valera (62).LOB: SPR 7, Tulsa 4. T: 2:39. A: 5,844.

Sunday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Errol Robinson, 3B (AB-R-H-BI, 2-2-0-0); 2, Masyn Winn, SS (3-2-0-0); 3, Jordan Walker, RF (4-1-1-3); 4, Julio Rodriguez, C (3-1-0-0); 5, Nick Dunn, 2B (4-1-2-1); 6, Jacob Buchberger, 3B (3-0-3-2); 7, Brady Whalen, 1B (3-0-0-0); 8, Todd Lott, LF (4-0-1-0); 9, Jonah Davis, CF (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 2, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-0-1); 3, Andy Pages, CF/RF (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-1-0); 5, Brandon Lewis, DH (2-1-0-0), Jeren Kendall, CF (1-0-0-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, RF/P (4-0-2-0); 7, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (2-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-1-2-1); 9, Kekai Rios, C (3-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World