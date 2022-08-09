Drillers update: Top prospect Bobby Miller ties career-high for strikeouts in loss; Ryan Ward goes to IL

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP Hogan Harris (1-0, 1.95 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Alec Gamboa (9-0, 5.40 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 4-3

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. Fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a pregame parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. There will be dog parades before every Wednesday night game.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Thursday vs. Midland (Noodlers Chill-N-Reed giveaway)

Driller bits

Game recap: Top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller tied his pro career-high with 11 strikeouts on Tuesday night, but took the loss as the Midland RockHounds rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field.

Zack Gelof went 3-for-4 with a go-ahead homer off Miller and four RBIs for Midland.

Miller didn't issue a walk and allowed only five hits in six innings as he threw 64 of 90 pitches for strikes. He bounced back after giving up six runs in 1 1/3 innings his last outing.

"He was really good, he just made one bad pitch," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Bobby is a competitor and was down on himself, but I thought it was an outstanding performance. He looked confident and looked comfortable. He had everything working. He went to a two-seamer tonight, the first time he's thrown it all year and did a really good job. He threw a two-seam and four-seam fastball tonight, mixed it up."

Miller retired the first 10 Midland hitters and 15 of the first 17 before giving up three consecutive hits in the sixth — Chase Calabuig's leadoff double, Michael Guldburg's single and Gelof's three-run homer that gave Midland a 3-2 lead. Miller then retired the next three hitters to wrap his outing, with his final pitch registering 99 mph on a strikeout.

"I liked that he (Miller) dialed it right back in after that (Gelof's homer) and got three quick outs," Hennessey said.

Midland (54-49, 23-11 second half) broke the game open with three runs off reliever Nick Robertson in the seventh on Guldburg's two-run double off the right-field wall and Gelof's RBI single for a 6-2 lead.

The hitting highlights for Tulsa (56-45, 16-18) were Brandon Lewis' two-run, two-out single in the third and Andy Pages' 408-foot homer in the eighth. Lewis has 22 RBIs in his last 20 games.

Midland's Luis Medina, acquired by Oakland in a trade with the New York Yankees last week, picked up his first Texas League win as he pitched five innings. Colin Peluse pitched four innings for his first pro save.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed outfielder Ryan Ward, infielder Kody Hoese and reliever Guillermo Zuniga on the injured list, where they join outfielders Jeren Kendall and Jonny DeLuca, and catcher Carson Taylor, who all have been sidelined during the past week. Ward was named Monday as the Texas League player of the week. He leads Double-A with 27 homers and is six away from Tim Wheeler's team record of 33 set in 2011. Also on Tuesday, the Drillers returned pitcher Adolfo Ramirez to High-A Great Lakes, activated pitcher Tanner Dodson from a stint with the ACL Dodgers, and added infielders Ty Kelly from Triple-A Oklahoma City and Kenneth Betancourt from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Kelly, 34, played in the majors with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies from 2016-18. Betancourt went 5-for-13 in five games for Tulsa last season. This year, he was at .278 with four homers and 44 RBIs at Rancho.

Kelly arrived just before game time Tuesday and Tulsa needed him as he entered the game as a right fielder in the fourth inning after Buddy Reed left with an injury.

Defensive slump: The Drillers didn't commit an error Tuesday after entering the night with 32 errors in their past 23 games, the most in Double-A during the past 30 days.

ROCKHOUNDS 7, DRILLERS 3

Midland;000;003;301;—;7;9;0

Tulsa;002;000;010;—;3;4;0

Medina, Peluse (6) and McCann; Miller, Robertson (7), Martinez (8), Percival (9) and Betts. W: Medina (1-1). L: Miller (5-6). Save: Peluse (1). HR: Midland, Gelof (7); Tulsa, Pages (18). RBI: Midland, Gelof 4 (41), Guldberg 2 (10), Selman (38); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (43), Pages (60). DP: Midland 2. LOB: Midland 3, Tulsa 5. T: 2:16. A: 3,582.

Tuesday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Michael Guldburg, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-2-2-2); 2, Zack Gelof, 3B (4-1-3-4); 3, Kyle McCann, C (4-0-0-0); 4, Jordan Diaz, DH (4-0-1-0); 5, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 6, Tyler Soderstrom, 1B (4-0-0-0); 7, Marty Bechina, 2B (3-2-1-0); 8, Shane Selman, RF (3-1-1-1); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (4-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (3-0-0-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, LF (3-1-1-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF/CF (2-2-1-1); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-1-2); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-0-1-0); 6, Ryan January, DH (2-0-0-0); 7, Buddy Reed, CF (1-0-0-0), Ty Kelly, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (4-0-0-0); 9, Chris Betts, C (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World