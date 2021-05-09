Drillers update: Top pitching prospects shine in opening series

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ-1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 4.50 ERA); NWA, RHP Jonathan Bowlan (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Trading places: Drillers pitchers Mark Washington and Gerardo Carrillo switched roles Sunday as Washington made his first start since 2017 and Carrillo, who is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster, followed with four innings and allowed one run. It was only Carrillo's 10th relief outing in 52 pro appearances.

"We'll be doing more of this," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We don't want the first time that Carrillo pitches in relief to be when he's a big leaguer, we want him to get used to coming in from the bullpen."