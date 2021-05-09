Drillers update: Top pitching prospects shine in opening series

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 4.50 ERA); NWA, RHP Jonathan Bowlan (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Trading places: Drillers pitchers Mark Washington and Gerardo Carrillo switched roles Sunday as Washington made his first start since 2017 and Carrillo, who is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster, followed with four innings and allowed one run. It was only Carrillo's 10th relief outing in 52 pro appearances.
"We'll be doing more of this," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We don't want the first time that Carrillo pitches in relief to be when he's a big leaguer, we want him to get used to coming in from the bullpen."
Pepiot's debut: Ryan Pepiot, ranked by Baseball America as the Drillers' top pitching prospect, allowed four hits and one run over four innings in his Double-A debut Saturday. Pepiot struck out four and walked one. Hennessey said, "He was a little rusty, but he was really good with his fastball and changeup."
Roster move: Infielder Clayton Daniel was promoted from Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City before Sunday's game.
Quick starts: Tulsa lost four of six games to Amarillo despite outscoring the Sod Poodles 19-2 in the first two innings.
Another opener: The Drillers will be the opponent for Northwest Arkansas' home opener Tuesday.
Road sweep: The road team won all five Double-A Central games on Saturday. Road teams were 17-11 this season through Sunday afternoon's games.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World