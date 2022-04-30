Drillers update: Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller delivers strong start

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Jose Bravo (1-0, 1.80 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-1, 3.12 ERA).

Promotions: Family Funday — All kids, ages 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. Rewind eSports will have an entertainment station next to the team store for fans to play games. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Drillers headbands — The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers athletic headband. Youth Skills Clinic — Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the clinic with the Drillers. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants. All other gates will open at noon.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Strong start: Top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller bounced back from two short starts with four strong innings for Tulsa on Saturday. Miller allowed one hit and one run, walked one and struck out seven as he threw 43 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

Miller set the tone for his night when he struck out leadoff hitter Wilyer Abreu on a 101-mph pitch. His final pitch — at 99 mph — struck out Justin Dirden looking to strand a runner on third base in the fourth and keep the score tied at 1.

Miller retired the first nine batters before issuing a leadoff walk to Abreu in the fourth. Abreu stole second and barely beat center fielder James Outman's strong throw to the plate on Enmanuel Valdez's tying single.

Late ending: Saturday's game ended after the deadline for Sunday's print editions. Go to tulsaworld.com for the game story.

Streaking: Outman extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a 420-foot homer off the batter's eye in the first inning. He also reached base in his next three at-bats.

Full house: The Drillers attracted their second consecutive sellout crowd Saturday — 8,102.

Wild streak: Drillers reliever Tanner Dodson hit batters with consecutive pitches to start the seventh inning.

Web gem: Tulsa's Andy Pages reached over the right-field wall to deny Yainer Diaz a three-run homer in the seventh. Pages later had a two-run double in the eighth inning to give the Drillers a 5-4 lead.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

