Drillers update: Top Dodgers prospect Michael Busch has career night in rout over Cards

Roster moves: In a swap of catchers, Tulsa's Juan Zabala was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City for Hamlet Marte, who appeared in two games for the Drillers in 2018. Marte batted .200 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games for OKC this year. Marte started Saturday in his first ONEOK Field appearance since May 16, 2018. Also, lefty reliever Bryan Warzek was released, making room for Brickhouse to return from the IL. Warzek was 3-2 with a 5.67 ERA in 31 games. In his last six appearances, he gave up 18 runs (16 earned) with 13 walks in 8 innings.