Drillers update: Top Dodgers prospect Michael Busch has career night in rout over Cards

Sunday
Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Michael Brettell (1-4, 7.45 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3, 3.58 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 13-10
Promotions: Fireworks (Last scheduled home game until April 12, 2022 vs. Amarillo)
Driller bits
Game recap: Top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Michael Busch had the first two-homer game of his pro career and a career-high six RBIs as he led the Drillers past the Cardinals 15-3 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Busch is 7-for-8 in the past two games and has reached base on all 11 of his plate appearances — two on errors. Tulsa (57-50), which opened the series with a 15-2 win, snapped a three-game losing streak against Springfield (40-67). The Drillers had a pair of five-run innings -- the second came after the first two batters were retired in the fifth and all the runs were unearned.
Tulsa's Bryan Brickhouse was activated off the injured list and pitched four innings as he combined with three relievers on a four-hitter. Guillermo Zuniga (7-1) retired all seven batters he faced and was credited with the win as the most effective reliever. He escaped an inherited bases-loaded, two-out jam in the sixth.
Roster moves: In a swap of catchers, Tulsa's Juan Zabala was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City for Hamlet Marte, who appeared in two games for the Drillers in 2018. Marte batted .200 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games for OKC this year. Marte started Saturday in his first ONEOK Field appearance since May 16, 2018. Also, lefty reliever Bryan Warzek was released, making room for Brickhouse to return from the IL. Warzek was 3-2 with a 5.67 ERA in 31 games. In his last six appearances, he gave up 18 runs (16 earned) with 13 walks in 8 innings.
Berman's debut: Catcher Stevie Berman, who spent most of this season with Tulsa before being traded to the Minnesota Twins organization Tuesday, went 2-for-4 with a grand slam against Arkansas in his debut for Wichita on Friday. Berman's slam led to a 6-5 win. With Tulsa, he had one homer, nine RBIs and a .165 batting average in 36 games.
Rare triple: Jacob Amaya's triple Saturday was only the Drillers' fifth in 59 home games.
Attendance comparison (58 dates): 2021: 293,882; 2019: 327,369.
Saturday’s lineups: Springfield -- 1, Delvin Perez, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0), Moises Castillo, SS (1-0-0-0); 2, Matt Koperniak, RF (3-0-1-0); 3, Ivan Herrera, C (3-0-0-0); 4, Chandler Redmond, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, Luken Baker, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Justin Toerner, CF (3-1-0-0); 7, Malcom Nunez, 3B (4-1-2-2); 8, Julio Rodriguez, DH (4-0-0-1); 9, Nick Dunn, 2B (4-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (5-3-1-2); 2, Michael Busch, DH (3-3-3-6): 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (5-1-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-1-2-3); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (2-0-1-0), Romer Cuadrado, LF (0-0-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, RF (5-1-2-1); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-2-1-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-2-2-0); 9, Hamlet Marte, C (0-1-0-1), Hunter Feduccia, PH/C (3-1-1-1).
DRILLERS 15, CARDINALS 3
Springfield;020;000;001;--;3;4;2
Tulsa;050;350;11x;--;15;14;1
McGovern, FaGalde (4), Justo (6), Walsh (8) and Herrera; Brickhouse, Washington (5), Zuniga (6), Watson (9) and Marte, Feduccia (6). W: Zuniga (7-1). L: McGovern (1-5). HR: Springfield, Nunez (6); Tulsa, Busch 2 (19). RBIs: Springfield -- Nunez 2 (16), Rodriguez (7); Tulsa -- Busch 6 (61), Outman 2 (19), Yurchak 3 (17), Mann (46), Feduccia (40), Marte (1). E: Springfield, Redmond (5), Dunn (10); Tulsa, Marte (1). LOB: Springfield 6, Tulsa 7. T: 3:09. A: 5,717.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World