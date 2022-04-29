Drillers update: Top Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller will start Saturday

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Jaime Melendez (0-1, 6.94 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 7.04 ERA). Miller, a top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, will look to bounce back after two short starts.

Season series: Tied 2-2.

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Corpus Christi (Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases, headband giveaway, Youth Skills Clinic)

Driller bits

In a pinch: Justin Yurchak's single in the eighth inning Thursday was the Drillers' first pinch-hitting appearance this season. Yurchak returned to the starting lineup Friday and went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Leasure's debut: Tulsa reliever Jordan Leasure made his Double-A debut on Thursday and struck out the side 1-2-3 in the fifth before giving up two runs in the sixth.

Hitless streak: For the second game in a row Thursday, the Drillers no-hit Corpus Christi (8-10) for the first 5⅓ innings.

Brothers excel: After Tulsa's Gus Varland pitched five hitless shutout innings Wednesday afternoon against Corpus Christi, his brother, Louie, allowed three hits in 5⅓ shutout innings to pick up Wichita's win that night at Arkansas. The Varland brothers are scheduled to be matched up Tuesday in Wichita.

Family ties: Corpus Christi infielder Grae Kessinger is the grandson of Don Kessinger, who was a six-time National League all-star shortstop with the Chicago Cubs. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and was the American League's last player-manager with the Chicago White Sox in 1979.

Friday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-0-0-0); 2, Joe Perez, 3B (4-0-0-0); 3, Enmanuel Valdez, 2B (3-0-0-0); 4, Yainer Diaz, C (3-0-0-0); 5, Justin Dirden, CF (3-0-1-0); 6, Bryan Arias, 1B (1-0-1-0); 7, Grae Kessinger, SS (3-0-0-0); 8, Ross Adolph, LF (2-0-0-0); 9, Luis Guerrero, RF (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-1-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (2-1-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, RF (4-0-2-2); 4, Andy Pages, LF (3-0-1-0); 5, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-2-0); 8, Hunter Feduccia, DH (2-0-0-0); 9, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-1-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

