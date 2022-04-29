 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Top Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller will start Saturday

  • Updated
Tulsa Drillers vs Amarillo Sod Poodles (copy)

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Bobby Miller (25) is scheduled to start Saturday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks in only his second ONEOK Field appearance.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Jaime Melendez (0-1, 6.94 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 7.04 ERA). Miller, a top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, will look to bounce back after two short starts.

Season series: Tied 2-2.

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Corpus Christi (Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases, headband giveaway, Youth Skills Clinic)

Driller bits

In a pinch: Justin Yurchak's single in the eighth inning Thursday was the Drillers' first pinch-hitting appearance this season. Yurchak returned to the starting lineup Friday and went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Leasure's debut: Tulsa reliever Jordan Leasure made his Double-A debut on Thursday and struck out the side 1-2-3 in the fifth before giving up two runs in the sixth.

Hitless streak: For the second game in a row Thursday, the Drillers no-hit Corpus Christi (8-10) for the first 5⅓ innings.

Brothers excel: After Tulsa's Gus Varland pitched five hitless shutout innings Wednesday afternoon against Corpus Christi, his brother, Louie, allowed three hits in 5⅓ shutout innings to pick up Wichita's win that night at Arkansas. The Varland brothers are scheduled to be matched up Tuesday in Wichita.

Family ties: Corpus Christi infielder Grae Kessinger is the grandson of Don Kessinger, who was a six-time National League all-star shortstop with the Chicago Cubs. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and was the American League's last player-manager with the Chicago White Sox in 1979.

Friday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-0-0-0); 2, Joe Perez, 3B (4-0-0-0); 3, Enmanuel Valdez, 2B (3-0-0-0); 4, Yainer Diaz, C (3-0-0-0); 5, Justin Dirden, CF (3-0-1-0); 6, Bryan Arias, 1B (1-0-1-0); 7, Grae Kessinger, SS (3-0-0-0); 8, Ross Adolph, LF (2-0-0-0); 9, Luis Guerrero, RF (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-1-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (2-1-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, RF (4-0-2-2); 4, Andy Pages, LF (3-0-1-0); 5, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-2-0); 8, Hunter Feduccia, DH (2-0-0-0); 9, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-1-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

