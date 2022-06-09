Drillers update: Top Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller set to start Friday

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Alec Marsh (1-3, 6.10 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (2-1, 4.38 ERA). Marsh is ranked by Baseball America as the Kansas City Royals’ No. 11 prospect. Miller, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, won his last start as he allowed two runs in 5½ innings last Friday at San Antonio.

Season series: Naturals lead 2-1

Promotions: Fireworks/Muscogee Nation Night — The Drillers will wear special Muscogee Nation jerseys that are based on the Reservation Dogs television show. Show creator and native Tulsan, Sterlin Harjo, will throw a first pitch and greet fans. Fans can purchase the game-worn autographed jerseys in a silent auction that will take place during the game at the table located next to the Team Store. The auction will start when the gates open and close at the start of the seventh inning and proceeds will benefit the Muscogee Nation Scholarship Foundation.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. NW Arkansas (Mickey Mantle 1957 MVP ring giveaway)

Driller bits

Web gem: Drillers left fielder James Outman turned in Thursday’s top defensive play with a diving two-out catch that robbed Logan Porter of a tiebreaking hit in the opener’s sixth inning.

Streaking: Tulsa’s Carson Taylor extended his on-base streak to 11 games when he was hit by a pitch in the nightcap.

Gibbens returns: Drillers reliever Cameron Gibbens returned to Tulsa after making one rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League and is expected to be activated soon.

Thursday’s lineups (Game 1): NW Arkansas — 1, Maikel Garcia, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0); 2, Nick Loftin, LF (3-1-1-1); 3, Michael Massey, DH (3-1-1-0); 4, Logan Porter, C (3-1-1-2); 5, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (2-0-0-0); 6, Seuly Matias, RF (3-1-1-0); 7, John Rave, CF (3-1-1-0); 8, Jake Means, 3B (3-0-1-1); 9, Brhet Bewley, 2B (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-1-1-0); 2, James Outman, LF (3-0-0-0); 3, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-2-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-0-0); 6, Ryan Ward, LF (1-1-0-1); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-1-1-2); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (2-0-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, 3B (3-0-1-0).

(Game 2): NW Arkansas — 1, Garcia, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-1-0); 2, Loftin, LF (4-0-1-0); 3, Massey, DH (4-0-0-0); 4, Rave, RF (1-1-0-0); 5, Tucker Bradley, LF (3-1-1-0); 6, Seuly Matias, DH (3-0-1-1); 7, Means, 1B (2-0-1-1); 8, Gavin Stupienski, C (3-0-0-0); 9, Ryan Grotjohn, 3B (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Amaya, SS (2-0-0-0); 2, Outman, LF (2-0-0-0); 3, Mann, 2B (3-0-0-0); 4, Pages, RF (3-0-1-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (2-0-0-0); 6, Ward, LF (3-0-1-0); 7, Lewis, DH (3-0-0-0); 8, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-0-0); 9, Valera, 3B (2-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

