Tuesday/Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Springfield, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Wednesday — A science show for students starts on the field at 11 a.m. There will also be a Mother’s Day gift-making station available.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Oily Bobblehead giveaway, $2 Thursday)

Driller bits

It's a sweep: For the first time in four years, the Drillers swept the Texas League's weekly awards as Eddys Leonard was named the top player and Alec Gamboa took the pitching honors.

Leonard batted .500 with two homers, six RBIs and a 1.545 OPS in a 5-1 week. Gamboa was 1-0 in 5 1/3 hitless innings over two appearances, allowing only one baserunner with six strikeouts.

The last Drillers' sweep was in 2019 when Connor Wong (player) and Markus Solbach (pitcher) were recognized.

Cards visit: After going 5-1 against San Antonio and having an open date Monday, the second half of the season’s longest homestand — 12 games — opens Tuesday as the Drillers meet Springfield for the first time since last September. It will be the opener of a six-game series.

Injury update: Tulsa's Nick Frasso, the Texas League's April pitcher of the month, left Saturday's game after 4 2/3 shutout innings due to a leg cramp. Frasso has a 1.01 ERA in six starts.

Power hitters: Springfield's Chandler Redmond leads the Texas League with 10 homers while Tulsa's Jonny DeLuca has eight, tied for second with Corpus Christi's Shay Whitcomb. Tulsa has homers in seven consecutive games.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed infielder Bryson Brigman on the Development List when pitcher Jack Little was activated Sunday.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World