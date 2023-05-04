Friday

Up next: 5:05 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: San Antonio, RHP Efrain Contreras (0-3, 7.71 ERA) and TBA; Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 3.26 ERA) and RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 1.45 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 4-1

Promotions: Friday — Fireworks after the second game. The Drillers will also mark Cinco de Mayo with live music from local band Tamborazo El Bravo and discounted margaritas and tacos.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. San Antonio (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Rained out: Thursday night's scheduled home game against San Antonio was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. Friday. Thursday's Star Wars promotion has been rescheduled for May 25.

Valuable pitching: Tulsa pitchers Nick Nastrini, River Ryan and Tanner Dodson combined on a four-hitter in the 3-2 comeback win over San Antonio on Wednesday at ONEOK Field. Nastrini allowed one hit and one unearned run with one walk and two strikeouts. He threw 41 of 65 pitches for strikes.

"He gave us five really good innings and had everything working today," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Ryan followed with three innings as he retired nine of 10 batters with four strikeouts in his first relief outing after four starts. He gave up only Brantley Bell's tiebreaking homer in the eighth. Tanner Dodson (3-2) pitched around a pair of ninth-inning singles to pick up the win.

Out of time: The Drillers had a fourth-inning scoring chance end when Eddys Leonard was called out on strikes for a pitch timer violation with runners at the corners.

Dodgers debut: Gavin Stone, who pitched for the Drillers last season, made his major league debut as a starter Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings and received a no-decision against Philadelphia.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World