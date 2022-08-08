Drillers update: Texas League honors Ryan Ward as player of the week

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Luis Medina (4-4, 4.14 ERA at Double-A Somerset/Midland); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (5-5, 4.87 ERA). Medina was acquired by Oakland last week from the New York Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. Both have pitched in the Futures Game, Medina in 2021 and Miller this year.

Season series: Drillers lead 4-2

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Wednesday vs. Midland (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller bits

TL honors Ward: Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward was named Monday as the Texas League's Player of the Week. Ward batted .393 (11-for-28) with three homers and 10 RBIs in a six-game series at Northwest Arkansas. Ward leads Double-A with 27 homers. He is six away from Tim Wheeler's Drillers single-season record of 33 in 2011. This is the first time a Driller has been selected this season as a TL player or pitcher of the week.

Roster moves: During the past weekend, the Drillers placed outfielders Jeren Kendall and Jonny DeLuca plus catcher Carson Taylor on the injured list, added catcher Wladimir Chaio from the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, pitcher Adolfo Ramirez from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and pitchers Lael Lockhart and Cole Percival from High-A Great Lakes, and placed pitcher Landon Knack on the development list.

Versatile player: During 10 pro seasons, Drillers infielder Abiatal Avelino had never pitched until June. In four appearances, Avelino has not allowed a run in four innings. He has given up two hits and one walk. Last Friday, he picked up a two-inning save at Northwest Arkansas.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World