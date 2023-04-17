Tuesday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Blayne Enlow (0-0, 1.86 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Mayfest — The Drillers celebrate Mayfest’s 50th anniversary. Local artists and vendors will display their work on the stadium concourse. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games.

On deck: 11:05 a.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita

Driller bits

Pages honored: Drillers outfielder Andy Pages was named the Texas League player of the Week for April 6-16. Pages is batting .393 with two homers and 13 RBIs through nine games. He has a .561 on-base percentage with nine walks.

Series opens: The Drillers, after a 4-2 trip to Midland open a six-game series against Wichita on Tuesday night. It will be their first meeting since Wichita swept the North finals in two games last September. This will be the third year of the Coors Light Propeller Series. The Drillers won the trophy last year, while the Wind Surge won it on a tiebreaker that decided the 2021 season series.

Hot hitter: Tulsa infielder Jorbit Vivas is batting .389 and has a nine-game hitting streak.

Sunday

ROCKHOUNDS 9, DRILLERS 5

Tulsa 000 000 050 — 5 8 0

Midland 002 033 10x — 9 7 0

Sheehan, Dodson (3), Lockhart (5), Rooney (7) and Cartaya; Salinas, Supak (3), Kubo (7), Coker (8) and Schwarz. W: Supak (1-0). L: Sheehan (1-1). HR: Tulsa, Ramos (1); Midland, Butler (1). T: 2:45. A: 2,793.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World