Drillers update: T-Town Jerseys return Saturday; Long relief for John Rooney

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 1.93 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 3-1

Promotions: T-Town Clowns Jerseys — Both teams will honor former Negro League teams as Tulsa will wear its T-Town Clowns jerseys and Frisco will wear Dallas Black Giants jerseys. The first 1,500 fans, ages 3 and older, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a T-Town Clowns jersey.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Frisco (Family Funday, Hornsby Color-Changing Cup giveaway)

Driller bits

Long relief: Lefty John Rooney's five-inning stint Friday was the longest by a Tulsa reliever this season. The outing also matched the longest by any Drillers pitcher this year — earlier accomplished by Rooney and Gus Varland,

Another pickoff: Rooney picked off his ninth baserunner of the season Friday — tops in the minors, He also is tied for the most balks in the minors with four.

Streaking: Tulsa's James Outman extended his hitting streak to eight games and RBI streak to seven with a two-run single in the first inning Friday.

Roster moves: The Drillers activated catcher Carson Taylor off the injured list Friday and placed reliever Alec Gamboa on the temporary inactive list.

Friday's lineups: Frisco — 1, Jonathan Ornelas, 3B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Justin Foscue, 2B (4-1-1-0); 3, Blaine Crim, 1B (5-1-2-3); 4, Ezequiel Duran, SS (4-0-0-0); 5, Dustin Harris, LF (2-2-1-0); 6, J.P. Martinez, CF (4-2-3-2); 7, Trey Hair, 3B (4-0-0-1); 8, Sandro Fabian, RF (4-2-2-2); 9, Jordan Procyshen, C (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-2-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-1); 4, James Outman, CF (5-0-1-2); 5, Ryan Ward, LF (5-0-2-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-1-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-2-0); 9, Devin Mann, DH (3-1-1-2).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

