 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: T-Town Jerseys return Saturday; Long relief for John Rooney

  • 0

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 1.93 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 3-1

Promotions: T-Town Clowns Jerseys — Both teams will honor former Negro League teams as Tulsa will wear its T-Town Clowns jerseys and Frisco will wear Dallas Black Giants jerseys. The first 1,500 fans, ages 3 and older, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a T-Town Clowns jersey.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Frisco (Family Funday, Hornsby Color-Changing Cup giveaway)

Driller bits

Long relief: Lefty John Rooney's five-inning stint Friday was the longest by a Tulsa reliever this season. The outing also matched the longest by any Drillers pitcher this year — earlier accomplished by Rooney and Gus Varland,

People are also reading…

Another pickoff: Rooney picked off his ninth baserunner of the season Friday — tops in the minors, He also is tied for the most balks in the minors with four.

Streaking: Tulsa's James Outman extended his hitting streak to eight games and RBI streak to seven with a two-run single in the first inning Friday.

Roster moves: The Drillers activated catcher Carson Taylor off the injured list Friday and placed reliever Alec Gamboa on the temporary inactive list.

Friday's lineups: Frisco — 1, Jonathan Ornelas, 3B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Justin Foscue, 2B (4-1-1-0); 3, Blaine Crim, 1B (5-1-2-3); 4, Ezequiel Duran, SS (4-0-0-0); 5, Dustin Harris, LF (2-2-1-0); 6, J.P. Martinez, CF (4-2-3-2); 7, Trey Hair, 3B (4-0-0-1); 8, Sandro Fabian, RF (4-2-2-2); 9, Jordan Procyshen, C (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-2-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-1); 4, James Outman, CF (5-0-1-2); 5, Ryan Ward, LF (5-0-2-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-1-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-2-0); 9, Devin Mann, DH (3-1-1-2).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra podcast: It's the offseason but plenty going on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert