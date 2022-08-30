Drillers update: Strong relief, lucky bounce lead to `needed' win in series opener; Nick Nastrini makes home debut

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, LHP Anthony Veneziano (5-8, 6.36 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 0.72 ERA — four teams). Frasso has made 13 starts without a decision this year. In 44⅔ innings, he has struck out 69, walked 14 and allowed 21 hits. He made his Drillers debut with 2⅓ shutout innings Aug. 25. Frasso was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from Toronto in the Mitch White trade Aug. 2.

Season series: Naturals lead 10-9

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. Fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a pregame parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. This is the last Wednesday night home game of the season.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night with Hornsby hockey bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Game recap: Struggling teams sometimes need a break to snap out of a tailspin.

On Tuesday night, the Drillers cashed in a fortuitous bounce for five runs en route to a 7-3 comeback victory over Northwest Arkansas in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers, coming off a 2-10 road trip, were down 3-0 with two outs in the fourth when Carson Taylor's grounder deflected off first base for an RBI single. Leonel Valera followed with a three-run homer over the center-field wall and Kody Hoese added another homer off starter Alec Marsh (1-13).

"We hit some balls hard early, right at guys and it was like 'here we go again,'" Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Then we got the break we needed, and when we hit home runs we usually win."

Tulsa (62-57 overall, 22-30 second half) picked up two runs in the seventh on shortstop Jeison Guzman's two-out throwing error.

"We needed a win tonight and we got it," Hennessey said. "I was proud of the grind from the guys after getting down early, hanging in there and getting it done."

Strong relief: Four Tulsa relievers combined to shut out the Naturals (52-70, 19-33) on one hit with two walks allowed and seven strikeouts over the final 5⅔ innings. Tanner Dodson, who has not allowed a run in six outings since returning from the Dodgers' Arizona complex, needed only 11 pitches to record five outs.

"If Tanner is in the zone with that power sinker, if he's even remotely close, he's really tough to handle; it's an uncomfortable at-bat," Hennessey said. "Tonight he threw the ball as good as has this year for us and it's great to see. I know he's been working real hard, great job. Just a phenomenal job by all the guys out of the 'pen tonight, lights out."

Nick Robertson followed Dodson with 1⅔ innings as he dropped his ERA to 1.80 over his past 16 outings.

Power pitching: Nick Nastrini, in his Drillers home debut Tuesday night after two road starts, struck out the side in the second and third innings. Nastrini gave up three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out seven over 3⅓ innings. He threw 48 of 74 pitches for strikes.

"I thought he threw the ball good, he commanded four pitches, he just made a couple mistakes and they capitalized on it," Hennessey said. "He's a big-time pitcher."

Drillers lefty reliever Jose "Petey" Hernandez struck out all four batters he faced.

"His last pitch was 100 (mph) with 22 inches of vertical break," Hennessey said. "Anytime you're up to 100 left-handed and have a nasty slider, it's hard to handle. He's kind of coming out of his shell a little bit and he's getting left-handers out now."

Batters swoon: During the 12-game road trip that ended Sunday, the Drillers hitters averaged 3.8 runs, 6 hits and 13 strikeouts per game.

Injury report: Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward, who has a team-high 27 homers, was lifted from the game during his at-bat in the fifth inning due to a jammed wrist he suffered while sliding on his double that ignited the fourth-inning rally. His status is day-to-day.

Time change: The starting time for the Drillers' game on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has been moved back an hour to 12:05 p.m.

Roster move: The Drillers placed pitcher Kyle Hurt (1-3, 8.07 ERA) on the Injured List.

DRILLERS 7, NATURALS 3

NW Arkansas;101;100;000;—;3;5;1

Tulsa;000;500;20x;—;7;9;0

Marsh, Woods (6), Eldred (8) and Tresh; Nastrini, Dodson (4), Robertson (6), Hernandez (7), Varland (9) and Taylor. W: Dodson (3-0). L: Marsh (1-13). HR: NWA, Bradley (10); Tulsa, Valera (9), Hoese (5). RBI: NW Arkansas, Bradley (50), Gentry (48), Rave (65); Tulsa, Valera 3 (40), Hoese (30), Taylor (23). E: NWA, Guzman (5). DP: NW Arkansas 1, Tulsa 2. LOB: NW Arkansas 4, Tulsa 4. T: 2:26. A: 3,826.

Tuesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Tucker Bradley, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-1); 2, Diego Hernandez, DH (4-1-1-0); 3, Tyler Gentry, RF (2-0-0-1); 4, CJ Alexander, 1B (4-1-1-0); 5, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, John Rave, CF (3-0-0-1); 7, Luca Tresh, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Jeison Guzman, SS (2-0-0-0); 9, Jake Means, 3B (3-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-1-1-0); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (3-1-1-0), Jeren Kendall, PH/LF (1-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (2-1-0-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-1-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (4-1-1-1); 6, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-2-3); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-2-1); 8, Abiatal Avelino, 2B (4-0-0-0); 9, Buddy Reed, CF (2-1-1-0).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World