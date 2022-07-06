Drillers update: Stone tosses gem in shutout victory

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; NW Arkansas, TBA.

Season series: Naturals lead 6-3

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Thursday’s game

Gavin Stone threw six innings of shutout baseball Thursday night to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-0 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Tulsa jumped out to a 1-0 first inning lead when leadoff batter Jeren Kendall walked, stole second base, advanced to third on a balk and then scored on a Kody Hoese single. That was all the margin Drillers pitchers needed.

Stone, making his ninth start for the Drillers, allowed just three hits, striking out eight and walking six as he improved his ERA to 1.29 and his record to 5-2. Three Tulsa relievers held the Naturals in check for the remaining three innings, allowing just two hits, walking none and striking out three.

Northwest Arkansas' bats were mostly silent. Tyler Gentry (2-for-3) and Tucker Bradley (3-for-4) combined for all five of the Naturals hits. They seriously threatened the Drillers only once, after Stone dealt back-to-back two-out walks to Maikel Garcia and Nick Loftin. A Gentry single to left field looked likely to score a run, but Tulsa's Jonny DeLuca threw Garcia out at the plate to end the inning.

The Drillers added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a wild pitch and a Leonel Valera single that drove in Devin Mann.

DRILLERS 3, NATURALS 0

Tulsa;100;000;020;--;3;9;1

NWA;000;000;000;--;0;5;0

Stone, Robertson (7), Zuniga (8), Leasure (9) and Taylor; Biasi, Pennington (6), Del Rosario (7), Woods Jr. (9) and Rivero. W: Stone (5-2). L: Biasi (4-2).

— From staff reports