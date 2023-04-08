Tuesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 0.00 ERA; Midland, TBA.

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. April 18 vs. Wichita (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Saturday's recap: Jorbit Vivas and Andy Pages each had a two-RBI hit in the fifth inning to propel the Drillers past the San Antonio Missions 5-2 at ONEOK Field. Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for the Drillers, who won two of three games in the season-opening series.

Vivas' bases-loaded, two-run double opened the scoring and Pages followed with a two-run single as San Antonio reliever Jose Quezada failed to retire any of the five batters he faced. Imanol Vargas added a RBI single for his first Drillers hit.

Jordan Leasure picked up the save in his first appearance of the season as he retired all five batters he faced, including four on strikeouts. He stranded both runners he inherited in the eighth inning.

Strong starts: Saturday was the third night in a row that the Drillers received a solid four-inning effort from their starting pitcher. River Ryan allowed only one hit, didn’t allow a run and struck out two. Ryan, in his Drillers debut, threw 31 of his 46 pitches for strikes. Tulsa’s three starters have combined for one run allowed in 12 innings, seven hits, no walks and nine strikeouts with three stolen bases allowed.

"That was a focal point and a point of emphasis in spring training -- first-pitch strikes, not walking guys, holding runners," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We did a good job of holding runners, too, and if those guys can continue to do that, we're going to be tough to beat."

Pages’ new look: Pages, an outfielder who is ranked by mlb.com as the No. 78 prospect in baseball, lost 30-35 pounds during the offseason.

“Sometimes when you lose that weight, it’s not good, you lose your strength,” Hennessey said. “But this guy has really crushed it in the weight room, got on a diet. Honestly we have to kick him out of the weight rom now because he wants to do too much.

“He’s moving better, his posture is better at the plate. That’s when he would go bad last year, he would lose his posture a little bit and get over the plate and get jammed. But he’s moving way better, his bat speed’s better and he’s going to have a big year.”

Saturday

DRILLERS 5, MISSIONS 2

San Antonio 000 001 010 — 2 4 0

Tulsa 000 050 00x — 5 7 2

Snider, Quezada (5), Bachar (5), Gonzalez (6), Koenig (8) and Fernandez; Ryan, Hurt (5), Rooney (7), Reyes (8), Leasure (8) and Cartaya. W: Hurt (1-0). L: Quezada (0-1). Save: Leasure (1), RBI: SA, Mendoza (1), Ona (1); Tulsa, Vivas 2 (2), Pages 2 (3), Vargas (1). E: Tulsa, Lewis (1), Leonard (1). DP: San Antonio 1. LOB: San Antonio 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:19. A: 7,053.

Saturday’s lineups: San Antonio — 1, Daniel Johnson, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-0-0); 2, Connor Hollis, 3B (3-0-0-0); 3, Evan Mendoza, SS (4-0-1-1); 4, Pedro Castellanos, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, Tirso Ornelas, DH (4-0-1-0); 6, Korry Howell, RF (4-0-0-0); 7, Brantley Bell, 2B (4-0-1-0); 8, Juan Fernandez, C (3-1-1-0); 9, Jorge Ona, DH (3-0-0-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, RF (2-1-0-0); 2, Jorbit Vivas, 2B (4-1-2-2); 3, Andy Pages, CF (4-1-2-2); 4, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-0-0-0); 5, Diego Cartaya, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Imanol Vargas, 1B (3-0-1-1); 7, Eddys Leonard, SS (4-0-0-0); 8, Jose Ramos, LF (3-1-0-0); 9, Yusniel Diaz, DH (3-1-1-0).