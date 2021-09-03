Drillers update: Springfield's big inning sinks Drillers

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Kevin McGovern (1-4, 5.86 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 12-10
Promotions: Fireworks/Wrestling for a Cause/Red Titan Ryan — The first WFC wrestling event at ONEOK Field will start at 5 p.m. The main event will be a Battle Royal for the DrillVille championship at 6:05 p.m. The event is being held to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Month. Also, Red Titan Ryan from kids TV show "Ryan's World" will be in attendance. The costumed character will be available throughout the night to meet and take photographs with fans.
On deck: 6:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Springfield (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Game recap: Tulsa ended the fifth inning holding a 4-3 lead Friday night. By the time Springfield finishing batting in the top of the sixth, the Drillers were seven runs down.
Cardinals second baseman Irving Lopez hit a grand slam and right fielder Matt Koperniak added a three-run homer for an 11-4 advantage. Tulsa rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh and three in the eighth but could not overtake the Cardinals.
Vargas honored: Drillers infielder Miguel Vargas was named Friday as Double-A Central's player of the month for August. During the month, he had a league-best .410 batting average, and also led in runs (24), hits (41) and on-base percentage (.470). He was second in total bases (62) and OPS (1.090), and third in slugging percentage (.620). Northwest Arkansas lefty Wade Parrish was the pitcher of the month.
SPRINGFIELD 11, TULSA 9
Springfield;101;118;000;—;11;15;2
Tulsa;001;030;230;—;9;14;0
Roach, Williams (5), Thompson (5), Marnon (8), Pacheco and Raposo. Drury, Warzek, Jiminez (5), Plunkett (6), Willeman (9) and Feduccia.