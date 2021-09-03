Drillers update: Springfield's big inning sinks Drillers

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Kevin McGovern (1-4, 5.86 ERA); Tulsa, TBA

Season series: Drillers lead 12-10

Promotions: Fireworks/Wrestling for a Cause/Red Titan Ryan — The first WFC wrestling event at ONEOK Field will start at 5 p.m. The main event will be a Battle Royal for the DrillVille championship at 6:05 p.m. The event is being held to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Month. Also, Red Titan Ryan from kids TV show "Ryan's World" will be in attendance. The costumed character will be available throughout the night to meet and take photographs with fans.

On deck: 6:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Springfield (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Game recap: Tulsa ended the fifth inning holding a 4-3 lead Friday night. By the time Springfield finishing batting in the top of the sixth, the Drillers were seven runs down.