Drillers Update: Springfield scores big in series finale

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Michael Grove (0-0, 1.59 ERA); Corpus Christi, TBD

Sunday's game

The Tulsa Drillers belted four home runs and scored eight runs Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri, but the Cardinals plated 12 of their own to claim a 12-8 win in the last game of a six-game set.

Tulsa (10-5) scored runs in each of the first two innings to take an early lead. Andy Pages opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first, and Jacob Amaya led off the second with his third homer in the past two games.

Chandler Redmond led off the bottom of the second against Tulsa's Bobby Miller with a triple and scored Springfield’s first run when Pedro Pages followed with a base hit. A two-out double from Jonah Davis plated Pages to tie the game at 2-2.

The Cardinals (6-9) took the lead for good in the bottom of the third on a three-run Pedro Pages home run and added two more runs in the fourth.

The Drillers scored two of their own in the fifth and got to within one run in the seventh when James Outman was hit by a pitch and Michael Busch hit his team-leading seventh homer of the year to make it 7-6. Springfield added five runs in the seventh and eighth to put the game out of reach.

The Drillers won four times in the six-game series and hit .305 as a team with 15 home runs and 51 runs scored.

SPRINGFIELD 12, TULSA 8

Tulsa;110;020;202;--;8;8;0

Springfield;023;200;14X;--;12;16;0

Miller, Robertson (4), Zuniga (6), Plunkett (8) and Feduccia; Williams, Escobar (5), Thompson (7), Pacheco (8), Quezada (9) and Pages. W: Escobar (2-0), L: Miller (0-1). HR: Tulsa, A. Pages (2), Amaya (4), Busch (7), Feduccia (2); Springfield, P. Pages (2), Koperniak (2), Gomez (9). RBI: Tulsa, Amaya (9), Busch 2 (5), A. Pages 3 (16); Springfield, Davis (1), Gomez 2 (18), Koperniak 2 (11), P. Pages 4 (8), Redmond (11), Walker 2 (8). LOB: Tulsa 10, Springfield 5. A: 4,416