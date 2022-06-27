Drillers update: Second-half opens at home with matchup of top pitching prospects

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Emerson Hancock (1-2, 2.10 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (3-2, 4.50 ERA). A matchup of 2020 first-round draft choices. Hancock was the sixth overall choice by the Seattle Mariners and Miller the 29th by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Season series: First meeting

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller bits

A new half: Tuesday's game will open the Texas League's second half and is the start of a six-game homestand. There will be fireworks after the games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After this homestand, the Drillers will be away from home for nearly three weeks.

On the schedule: Although Tulsa and Arkansas are both in the North Division, they didn't meet in the first half. They will face each other 18 times in the next 51 games.

Best in the league: Tulsa's 40-27 record was the best in the Texas League's first half. The Drillers ended the half with eight wins in the last 10 games. Tulsa will open the playoffs Sept. 20.

Roster move: Drillers reliever Jose Adames was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Adames had a 1.76 ERA in 14 appearances with 24 strikeouts in 15⅓ innings.

Familiar foe: Arkansas' first-base coach is Taylor Featherston, a 2014 Texas League all-star infielder with Tulsa.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

