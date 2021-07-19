Drillers update: Season's longest homestand opens Tuesday with unique twin bill

Tuesday

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Driller bits

Homecoming: After Monday's open date following a 4-8 trip that included going 2-4 at both Springfield and Wichita, the Drillers return Tuesday to ONEOK Field for the start of a 13-game homestand — their longest of the season. The Drillers will play 25 of their next 31 games at home. Tuesday's doubleheader starts with the resumption of the June 6 suspended game and is scheduled for nine innings. The regularly scheduled game is set for seven innings. Tuesday's suspended game is the halfway point of the home schedule. When play resumes, Northwest Arkansas will lead 1-0 with the Drillers' Devin Mann batting with one out in the top of the second inning.