Drillers update: Season's longest homestand opens Tuesday night

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (1-1, 0.56 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. NW Arkansas (Super Splash Day)

Driller bits

Home stretch: The Drillers open a six-game series against Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday and it's the start of their season-long, 13-game homestand. There will be baseball at ONEOK Field daily through June 19, except for Monday. After this homestand, the Drillers will be past the halfway point on their home schedule.

Lost weekend: The last two of the Drillers' six-game series at San Antonio were called off due to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols involving the Missions' team. Those games will likely not be made up because the teams aren't scheduled to meet again this season. Last year, only one Texas League game was canceled due to COVID.

Promotions: This week's promotions include fireworks Friday and a 1957 Mickey Mantle MVP ring giveaway Saturday.

Roster move: The Drillers sent 6-foot-8 right-hander Cameron Gibbens on a rehab assignment to the Arizona Complex League. Gibbens appeared in 13 games for Tulsa last season.

Scouting report: Chris Widger in his first season as the manager for defending league champion Northwest Arkansas. He was Baseball America's Minor League Manager of the Year in 2021 when he led High-A Quad Cities to a 77-41 record and a pennant. Widger was a catcher for 12 seasons in the majors from 1995-2006 and was on the Chicago White Sox's 2005 World Series championship team.

The Naturals' top hitter is outfielder Michael Massey, who leads the league with 46 RBIs. He is batting .323 with eight homers. Catcher Logan Porter is batting .333 and outfielder Tucker Bradley is at .307. Tulsa's top active hitter is outfielder James Outman, who is batting .296 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

