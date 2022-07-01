Drillers update: Scott Hennessey earns 300th win; Military Appreciation Night set for Saturday

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Levi Stoudt (5-4, 5.09 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (2-4, 3.72 ERA).

Season series: Series tied 2-2.

Promotions: Saturday’s matchup is night two of the weekend’s postgame fireworks show for Independence Day. 20-ounce domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 and craft drafts are $6 at the Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. Saturday is also Military Appreciation Night, where current and former members can receive two free tickets with proof of identification at the box office.

On deck: 6:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks, Stars and Stripes Cap Auction)

Driller bits

Milestone: Drillers manager Scott Hennessey won his 300th game on Friday night. His 300 career wins rank fifth in team history.

"To be honest with you, I didn't even know until yesterday," Hennessey said. "Then I saw the daily notes they give us and it's like, 'man, that's pretty neat.'"

Early runs: The Drillers are now 35-18 when scoring first this season. Tulsa broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning on a three-run home run to left field by third baseman Kody Hoese.

Pitchers in June: Tulsa’s pitching staff finished June with a 3.92 team ERA, which ranked third in the Texas League. The group also struck out 272 batters, good for second most in all Double-A.

Home run barrage: The Drillers hit five home runs on Friday night. Kody Hoese struck first with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, followed by Brandon Lewis and Jeren Kendall who hit back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lewis’ knock was his sixth of the season, whereas Kendall’s was his fifth and the Drillers’ 100th this year. The pair of homers gave Tulsa a 5-0 lead.

The Drillers added two more home runs in the sixth on a solo homer from Andy Pages and a two-run blast by left fielder Ryan Ward.

Friday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Tanner Kirwer, LF (AB-R-H-RBI, 5-0-1-0); 2, Joe Rizzo, DH (5-1-1-0); 3, Jake Scheiner, 1B (3-2-1-0); 4, Jack Larsen, RF (4-0-2-0); 5, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (4-0-0-0); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-0-2-3); 7, Riley Unroe, 3B (4-0-2-0); 8, Matt Scheffler, C (3-0-0-0); 9, Patrick Frick, SS (4-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-1); 2, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-1-1-0); 3, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-2-2-3); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (5-1-2-2); 5, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-2-1); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-1-2-1); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-2-0); 9, Ryan January, C (3-1-0-1).

— Austin Curtright, Tulsa World

