Drillers update: Scheduling change `beneficial' for players, staff

Tuesday
Up next: 7:10 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.76 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (1-0, 6.75 ERA)
Season series: First meeting
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Restful Mondays: The Drillers had an open date Monday before starting a 12-game road trip Tuesday. In a schedule change this year, all Mondays are off days in Double-A Central. During previous seasons, the Drillers and other Texas League teams would often have stretches longer than two weeks without an open date. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey likes the change.
"It's good for the players and good for the staff," Hennessey said. "We were thin on pitching again today with our pitch counts, and we'll have everybody back on Tuesday."
By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages -- Carlos Rincon (.288), Donovan Casey (.254), Michael Busch (.242), Steve Berman (.240), Romer Cuadrado (.220), Ryan Noda (.197), Jacob Amaya (.186), Hunter Feduccia (.176), Kody Hoese (.175), Devin Mann (.163) and Jeren Kendall (.160).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Tags
- Tulsa
- Inning
- Justin Bruihl
- Baseball
- Sport
- Calvin Faucher
- Jacob Amaya
- Chris Vallimont
- Scott Hennessey
- Driller
- Mark Washington
- Roster
- North Little Rock
- Dickey-stephens Park
- Barry Lewis
- Carlos Rincon
- Gem
- Wichita
- Catch
- Gilberto Celestino
- Michael Grove
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Slider
- Steve Berman
- Michael Busch
- Staff
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.