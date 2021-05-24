 Skip to main content
Drillers update: Scheduling change `beneficial' for players, staff
Drillers update: Scheduling change `beneficial' for players, staff

Tuesday

Up next: 7:10 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.76 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Restful Mondays: The Drillers had an open date Monday before starting a 12-game road trip Tuesday. In a schedule change this year, all Mondays are off days in Double-A Central. During previous seasons, the Drillers and other Texas League teams would often have stretches longer than two weeks without an open date. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey likes the change.

"It's good for the players and good for the staff," Hennessey said. "We were thin on pitching again today with our pitch counts, and we'll have everybody back on Tuesday."

By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages -- Carlos Rincon (.288), Donovan Casey (.254), Michael Busch (.242), Steve Berman (.240), Romer Cuadrado (.220), Ryan Noda (.197), Jacob Amaya (.186), Hunter Feduccia (.176), Kody Hoese (.175), Devin Mann (.163) and Jeren Kendall (.160).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Drillers Opening Workout

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey

 TULSA WORLD FILE
