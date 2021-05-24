Drillers update: Scheduling change `beneficial' for players, staff

Tuesday

Up next: 7:10 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.76 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Restful Mondays: The Drillers had an open date Monday before starting a 12-game road trip Tuesday. In a schedule change this year, all Mondays are off days in Double-A Central. During previous seasons, the Drillers and other Texas League teams would often have stretches longer than two weeks without an open date. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey likes the change.

"It's good for the players and good for the staff," Hennessey said. "We were thin on pitching again today with our pitch counts, and we'll have everybody back on Tuesday."