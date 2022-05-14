Drillers update: Saturday's game features center fielders' web gems

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, LHP Cole Ragans (2-1, 2.25 ERA); Tulsa, TBA

Season series: Drillers lead 4-1

Promotions: Family Funday — All kids, 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. Before the game, all kids are invited to come on the field for a game of catch. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open for participants at 11:30 a.m. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Hornsby Color-Changing Cup — The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers color-changing cup.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Web gems: Drillers center fielder Jeren Kendall hauled in Ezequiel Duran's first-inning drive at the wall Saturday. Frisco center fielder Josh Stowers robbed Tulsa's Michael Busch of two extra-base hits. In the fourth inning, he leaped to take away a homer. In the sixth, Stowers made a diving catch of Busch's liner.

Outman extends streak: Tulsa's James Outman extended his RBI streak to eight games when he drove in a second-inning run on a fielder's choice grounder.

Another pickoff: Upon further review after Friday's game, Drillers lefty John Rooney was credited with another pickoff — his 10th of the season — tops in the minors. The pickoff was awarded on a play where the runner eventually was awarded second base due to interference on first baseman Brandon Lewis.

Saturday's lineups: Frisco — 1, Jonathan Ornelas, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-3-0); 2, Dustin Harris, LF (5-0-0-0); 3, Blaine Crim, 1B (5-0-0-0); 4, Ezequiel Duran, 2B (3-0-0-0); 5, Josh Stowers, CF (3-0-0-0); 6, David Garcia, C (1-0-0-0); 7, Sandro Fabian, DH (4-0-0-0); 8, Trey Hair, 3B (4-0-0-0); 9, Kellen Strahm, RF (3-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Michael Busch, 2B (4-1-1-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-2-3-0); 3, James Outman, LF (4-1-0-1); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-2-2-3); 5, Ryan Ward, LF (2-1-1-2); 6, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-1); 7, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-2-3); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-2-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.