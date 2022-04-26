Drillers update: Ryan Ward shines in homestand-opening loss

Wednesday

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Angel Macaure (0-2, 10.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-2, 7.59 ERA).

Promotions: Kids' Opening Day — This is the first of four weekday home matinees this season. Every kid, 12 and younger, is invited to go to Hornsby's Hangout and participate in a parade that starts at 10:45 a.m. Thirty minutes later, there will be a weather safety program, presented by KTUL-8. PGA Championship — The PGA Wanamaker Trophy will be on display at the Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza. There will be PGA tickets and prize giveaways during the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Corpus Christi (Thirsty Thursday/PGA Championship)

Driller bits

Hooks win opener: Tulsa Drillers left fielder Ryan Ward had two hits, including a homer, and two web gems, but the Corpus Christi Hooks came away with a 2-1 victory in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Ward belted a second-inning homer — his sixth in his past nine games. In the top of the second, his diving catch just inside the foul line robbed Justin Dirden of an extra-base hit. He also threw out Yainer Diaz, who was trying to stretch a hit into a double in the eighth.

Corpus Christi's Jimmy Endersby combined with three relievers on a four-hitter. The Drillers didn't have a hit after the fourth inning. Enmanuel Valdez lined a two-run, two-out homer that barely cleared the short right-field wall in the first.

Drillers reliever Jose Martinez bounced back after three rough outings and pitched four shutout innings. His batterymate, Carson Taylor, reached base on all four his plate appearances.

Roster moves: Drillers reliever Justin Hagenman was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City and Tulsa received reliever Jordan Leasure from High-A Great Lakes. Hagenman, in his second season with Tulsa, was 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA in five appearances. Leasure, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 14th-round draft choice last year from the University of Tampa, had a 1.93 ERA and two saves in five games for Great Lakes.

Tuesday's lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-1-0); 2, Joe Perez, 3B (4-0-2-0); 3, Yainer Diaz, C (4-0-2-0); 4, Enmanuel Valdez, 1B (4-1-2-2); 5, Shay Whitcomb, 2B (4-0-0-0); 6, Bryan Arias, 1B (3-0-0-0); 7, Justin Dirden, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Grae Kessinger, SS (3-0-0-0); 9, Luis Guerrero, LF (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-0-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-2-1); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 7, Carson Taylor, C (1-0-1-0), Jeren Kendall, PR (0-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 9, Devin Mann, 1B (2-0-0-0).

HOOKS 2, DRILLERS 1

Corpus Christi;200;000;000;—;2;7;0

Tulsa;010;000;000;—;1;4;0

Endersby, Henderson (5), Hernandez (7), Record (9) and Diaz; Grove, Martinez (4), Drury (8), Washington (9) and Taylor. W: Henderson (2-1). L: Grove (0-1). Save: Record (3). HR: Corpus Christi, Valdez (3); Tulsa, Ward (6). RBI: Corpus Christi, Valdez 2 (11); Tulsa, Ward (13). DP: Corpus Christi 1 Tulsa 1. LOB: Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 7. T: 2:24. A: 4,193.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.