 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drillers update: Ryan Noda's bases-clearing double in 8th leads Tulsa to 5-3 win over Midland
0 Comments
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Ryan Noda's bases-clearing double in 8th leads Tulsa to 5-3 win over Midland

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-2, 3.86 ERA); Midland, TBD

Season series: Tulsa leads 1-0.

On deck: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland

Tuesday’s recap: Ryan Noda's three-run double in the top of the eighth inning was the big blow as the Tulsa Drillers held on to defeat the Midland RockHounds, 5-3, on Tuesday night in Midland, Texas, in the opener of team's final series of the season.

Hunter Feduccia's sacrifice fly scored Kyle Yurchak to put Tulsa on the board in the second. Drillers center fielder James Outman then had an inside-the-park home run to right-center field in the top of the third. That was all the scoring until Noda hit a line drive to right with no one out in the eighth, scoring Michael Busch, Miguel Vargas and Yurchak. Noda was thrown out at third trying the stretch the hit into a triple.

Tulsa pitchers shut out the Midland lineup until the bottom of the ninth inning when Jake Suddleson hit a two-run homer and Edwin Diaz followed with a solo shot to cut the deficit to two runs with one out. Justin Hagenman came on in relief in to get the final out for Tulsa.

Tuesday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-1-0-0), Romer Cuadrado, PH (1-0-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-1-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-2-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (4-0-3-3); 6. Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-0-1); 7, Devin Mann, RF (4-0-1-0); 8, Kody Hoese, DH (3-0-0-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0).

Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, 2B (5-0-1-0); 2, Devin Foyle, CF (4-0-1-0); 3, Noah Bride, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, JJ Schwarz, DH (2-1-0-0); 5, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 6, Jake Suddleson, RF (3-1-1-2); 7, Edwin Diaz, 3B (4-1-2-1); 8, Kyle McCann, C (4-0-0-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (4-0-1-0).

TULSA 5, MIDLAND 3

Tulsa;011;000;030—;5;9;1

Midland;000;000;003—;3;7;0

Miller, Drury (4), Zuniga (7), Ochsenbein (8), Hagenman (9) and Feduccia; Milburn, Conley (6), Marinez (8), Sawyer (9) and McCann. W: Drury (3-1). L: Milburn (3-4). S: Hagenman (5). HR: Tulsa — Outman (9); Midland — Suddleson (7), Edwin Diaz (7). RBI: Tulsa — Outman (23), Feduccia (44), Noda 3 (76); Midland — Suddleson, 2 (23), Diaz (17). LOB: Tulsa, 6, Midland, 7. T: 3:03. A: 1,973.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News