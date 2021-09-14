Drillers update: Ryan Noda's bases-clearing double in 8th leads Tulsa to 5-3 win over Midland

Wednesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-2, 3.86 ERA); Midland, TBD

Season series: Tulsa leads 1-0.

On deck: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland

Tuesday’s recap: Ryan Noda's three-run double in the top of the eighth inning was the big blow as the Tulsa Drillers held on to defeat the Midland RockHounds, 5-3, on Tuesday night in Midland, Texas, in the opener of team's final series of the season.

Hunter Feduccia's sacrifice fly scored Kyle Yurchak to put Tulsa on the board in the second. Drillers center fielder James Outman then had an inside-the-park home run to right-center field in the top of the third. That was all the scoring until Noda hit a line drive to right with no one out in the eighth, scoring Michael Busch, Miguel Vargas and Yurchak. Noda was thrown out at third trying the stretch the hit into a triple.