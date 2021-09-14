Drillers update: Ryan Noda's bases-clearing double in 8th leads Tulsa to 5-3 win over Midland

Wednesday
Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-2, 3.86 ERA); Midland, TBD
Season series: Tulsa leads 1-0.
On deck: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland
Tuesday’s recap: Ryan Noda's three-run double in the top of the eighth inning was the big blow as the Tulsa Drillers held on to defeat the Midland RockHounds, 5-3, on Tuesday night in Midland, Texas, in the opener of team's final series of the season.
Hunter Feduccia's sacrifice fly scored Kyle Yurchak to put Tulsa on the board in the second. Drillers center fielder James Outman then had an inside-the-park home run to right-center field in the top of the third. That was all the scoring until Noda hit a line drive to right with no one out in the eighth, scoring Michael Busch, Miguel Vargas and Yurchak. Noda was thrown out at third trying the stretch the hit into a triple.
Tulsa pitchers shut out the Midland lineup until the bottom of the ninth inning when Jake Suddleson hit a two-run homer and Edwin Diaz followed with a solo shot to cut the deficit to two runs with one out. Justin Hagenman came on in relief in to get the final out for Tulsa.
Tuesday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-1-0-0), Romer Cuadrado, PH (1-0-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-1-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-2-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (4-0-3-3); 6. Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-0-1); 7, Devin Mann, RF (4-0-1-0); 8, Kody Hoese, DH (3-0-0-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0).
Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, 2B (5-0-1-0); 2, Devin Foyle, CF (4-0-1-0); 3, Noah Bride, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, JJ Schwarz, DH (2-1-0-0); 5, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 6, Jake Suddleson, RF (3-1-1-2); 7, Edwin Diaz, 3B (4-1-2-1); 8, Kyle McCann, C (4-0-0-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (4-0-1-0).
TULSA 5, MIDLAND 3
Tulsa;011;000;030—;5;9;1
Midland;000;000;003—;3;7;0
Miller, Drury (4), Zuniga (7), Ochsenbein (8), Hagenman (9) and Feduccia; Milburn, Conley (6), Marinez (8), Sawyer (9) and McCann. W: Drury (3-1). L: Milburn (3-4). S: Hagenman (5). HR: Tulsa — Outman (9); Midland — Suddleson (7), Edwin Diaz (7). RBI: Tulsa — Outman (23), Feduccia (44), Noda 3 (76); Midland — Suddleson, 2 (23), Diaz (17). LOB: Tulsa, 6, Midland, 7. T: 3:03. A: 1,973.