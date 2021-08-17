Drillers update: Ryan Noda, Landon Knack lead rout over Naturals in series opener

Noda opened the scoring with a RBI single in the third and added a 423-foot slam over the center-field wall in the fourth. Noda has 13 homers in his past 26 games.

Roster moves: The Drillers activated infielder Kody Hoese off the injured list and received catcher Juan Zabala from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tulsa placed outfielder James Outman, catcher Stevie Berman and pitcher Bryan Brickhouse on the injured list. Hoese, who rehabbed in Arizona, singled in his first at-bat Tuesday. Drillers coach Chris Gutierrez rejoined the team after missing several games to attend a wedding, but manager Scott Hennessey and coaches Dave Borkowski and Brett Pill remained away from the team for undisclosed reasons although they are expected back later this week. Gutierrez coached third and former major league infielder Jose Vizcaino continued filling in as the first base coach.