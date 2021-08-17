Drillers update: Ryan Noda, Landon Knack lead rout over Naturals in series opener

WednesdayUp next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 9.00 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 12-7
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Mystery bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday. Teacher Appreciation Night)
Driller bitsGame recap: Ryan Noda had a grand slam and a season-high five RBIs to help lead the Drillers past the Naturals 9-3 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.
Landon Knack, a Los Angeles Dodgers second-round draft choice in 2020, allowed one hit in six shutout innings, struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk in his third Drillers start as he threw 50 of 72 pitches for strikes. He faced only 19 batters — one over the minimum — as he bounced back from giving up four homers in 3 2/3 innings his previous start.
Noda opened the scoring with a RBI single in the third and added a 423-foot slam over the center-field wall in the fourth. Noda has 13 homers in his past 26 games.
Roster moves: The Drillers activated infielder Kody Hoese off the injured list and received catcher Juan Zabala from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tulsa placed outfielder James Outman, catcher Stevie Berman and pitcher Bryan Brickhouse on the injured list. Hoese, who rehabbed in Arizona, singled in his first at-bat Tuesday. Drillers coach Chris Gutierrez rejoined the team after missing several games to attend a wedding, but manager Scott Hennessey and coaches Dave Borkowski and Brett Pill remained away from the team for undisclosed reasons although they are expected back later this week. Gutierrez coached third and former major league infielder Jose Vizcaino continued filling in as the first base coach.
Impressive debut: Andre Jackson, who pitched most of this season with the Drillers, pitched four shutout innings in his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against Pittsburgh on Monday night.
First pitches: U.S. Sen. James Lankford and CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg threw ceremonial first pitches before Tuesday’s game.
Tuesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Jeison Guzman, SS (4-1-2-2); 3, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, Meibrys Viloria, C (4-0-2-1); 5, Freddy Fermin, DH (4-0-0-0); 6, Brewer Hicklen, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Jimmy Govern, 3B (4-0-0-0); 9, Kevin Merrell, LF (3-1-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-1-1-1): 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-3-2-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (3-2-2-1); 4, Ryan Noda, 1B (4-1-2-5); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (5-0-2-2); 6, Kody Hoese, DH (5-0-2-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-1-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (5-0-2-0); 9, Devin Mann, CF (5-1-1-0).
Drillers 9, Naturals 3
NW Arkansas 000 000 030 — 3 7 3
Tulsa 002 501 10x — 9 15 1
Del Rosario, Adams (3), Capps (6) and Viloria; Knack, Drury (7), Robertson (8), Washington (9) and Feduccia. W: Knack (2-1). L: Del Rosario (2-1). HR: Tulsa — Noda (23). RBI: NWA — Guzman 2 (2), Viloria (1); Tulsa — Noda 5 (59), Feduccia 2 (33), Vargas (44), Yurchak (13). E: NWA — Guzman (1), Hicklen (3), Pasquantino (1); Tulsa — Amaya (15). LOB: NWA 5, Tulsa 12. T: 2:57. A: 3,458.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World