Drillers update: Romer Cuadrado has career-best power surge

Tuesday

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Driller bits

Power surge: Tulsa outfielder Romer Cuadrado has homered in three consecutive games for the first time in his six pro seasons. Cuadrado's two-run blast Sunday traveled 453 feet and bounced on top of the concession stand beyond the left-field wall. He is batting .271 in July to raise his season average to .222. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said a key for Cuadrado is "getting consistent playing time. It was real hard with Carlos Rincon here to get him in the lineup, but he kept working in the cage. ... It's a credit to his makeup that he's getting his chance now and making the most of it."