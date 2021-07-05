 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drillers update: Road trip starts Tuesday at Springfield
0 Comments
Drillers update

Drillers update: Road trip starts Tuesday at Springfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Drillers vs Springfield Cardinals

Ryan Pepiot has not allowed a run in his past four starts art ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.86 ERA); Springfield, RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 2.72 ERA);

Season series: Drillers lead 5-1

Next home games: 4 p.m. (suspended game) and 7:05 p.m. July 20 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Long trip: After Monday's open date following an 8-4 homestand, the Drillers will start a 12-game road trip Tuesday. It will be the Drillers' first game at Springfield since July 3, 2019. Springfield will be without top hitting prospect Nolan Gorman, who was promoted to Triple-A Memphis last week.

Pepiot's dominance: In his last four starts at ONEOK Field, Tulsa's Ryan Pepiot has allowed two hits in 22 shutout innings with three walks and 28 strikeouts. There was a relief outing during that stretch when he allowed three runs in four innings.

By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages — Donovan Casey (.277), Carlos Rincon (.254), Ryan Noda (.233), Michael Busch (.224), Jeren Kendall (.207), Devin Mann (.204), Stevie Berman (.200), Romer Cuadrado (.191), Hunter Feduccia (.191) and Jacob Amaya (.189). Noda and Rincon lead the team with 10 homers. RBI leaders are Rincon with 33 and Kendall with 31.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News