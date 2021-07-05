Drillers update: Road trip starts Tuesday at Springfield

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.86 ERA); Springfield, RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 2.72 ERA);

Season series: Drillers lead 5-1

Next home games: 4 p.m. (suspended game) and 7:05 p.m. July 20 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Long trip: After Monday's open date following an 8-4 homestand, the Drillers will start a 12-game road trip Tuesday. It will be the Drillers' first game at Springfield since July 3, 2019. Springfield will be without top hitting prospect Nolan Gorman, who was promoted to Triple-A Memphis last week.

Pepiot's dominance: In his last four starts at ONEOK Field, Tulsa's Ryan Pepiot has allowed two hits in 22 shutout innings with three walks and 28 strikeouts. There was a relief outing during that stretch when he allowed three runs in four innings.