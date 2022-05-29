Drillers update: Road trip opens at San Antonio after splitting series with Cardinals

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, San Antonio

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (1-0, 0.00 ERA); San Antonio, RHP Matt Waldron (1-1, 3.67 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 7 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Long time, no see: Tulsa will open a six-game series Tuesday at San Antonio. The Drillers (27-17) will play the Missions (23-21) for the first time since winning the Texas League pennant on Sept. 14, 2018, at San Antonio. This is the only scheduled series between the teams this year.

Cards split: Springfield defeated Tulsa 11-4 on Sunday night at ONEOK Field for a split of the six-game series. The Cardinals (19-26) scored five in the first inning and were never threatened. Jordan Walker and Moises Gomez opened the scoring with RBI singles, Pedro Pages followed with a sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez lined a two-run single off Drillers lefty John Rooney (2-2), who gave up seven runs (five earned) in three innings.

Rooney leads the minors with 10 pick-offs this season, but the Cardinals ran wild against him with five stolen bases and drew an errant pickoff throw.

Tulsa's Devin Mann homered in the second to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. Tulsa's Justin Yurchak, who led the minors in hitting last season, had his first three-hit game since April 13.

The Drillers have split three of their four six-game home series this year.

CARDINALS 11, DRILLERS 4

Springfield;520;010;021;—;11;12;0

Tulsa;110;001;001;—;4;11;2

Leahy, Kealey (6), Loutos (8), Quezada (9) and Rodriguez, Raposo (9). Rooney, Dodson (4), Leasure (6), Varland (7), Drury (9) and Feduccia. W: Leahy (3-4). L: Rooney (2-2). HR: Springfield, Redmond (7); Tulsa, Mann (6). E: Tulsa, Ward (2), Rooney (3). DP: Springfield 1, Tulsa 2. LOB: Springfield 11, Tulsa 14. T: 2:56. A: 6,320.

Sunday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Masyn Winn, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-2-3-0); 2, Justin Toerner, 3B (2-3-0-0); 3, Jordan Walker, RF (3-2-2-2); 4, Moises Gomez, LF (5-1-2-2); 5, Pedro Pages, DH (4-0-1-1); 6, Nick Dunn, 2B (5-2-1-0); 7, Julio Rodriguez, C (3-0-1-2), Chandler Redmond, PH (1-1-1-1), Nick Raposo, C (0-0-0-0); 8, Malcom Nunez, 1B (5-0-0-0); 9, Delvin Perez, RF (4-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, RF (5-1-1-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-1-0); 4, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-1-1); 5, Carson Taylor, DH (5-1-1-0); 6, Andy Pages, RF (2-1-1-0); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-1-2); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-0-0), Brandon Lewis, 3B (2-0-2-1); 9, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-0-3-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.