Drillers update: Rincon's grand slam powers Drillers past Arkansas

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, LHP Brandon Williamson (2-2, 3.75 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-1, 1.15 ERA)

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas (Jack White bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Game recap: Carlos Rincon’s grand slam powered a five-run third inning to lead Tulsa past Arkansas 10-4 Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (28-20) never trailed, and added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth — two coming on bases-loaded walks.

Rincon and Donovan Casey were the only Drillers with multiple hits. Six players drove in runs for Tulsa, which scored in four different innings.