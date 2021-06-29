Drillers update: Rincon's grand slam powers Drillers past Arkansas

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, LHP Brandon Williamson (2-2, 3.75 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-1, 1.15 ERA)
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas (Jack White bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Carlos Rincon’s grand slam powered a five-run third inning to lead Tulsa past Arkansas 10-4 Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (28-20) never trailed, and added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth — two coming on bases-loaded walks.
Rincon and Donovan Casey were the only Drillers with multiple hits. Six players drove in runs for Tulsa, which scored in four different innings.
Ryan Pepiot picked up the win with four innings of relief to improve to 2-2. Justin Hagenman struck out all three batters he faced to record his second save.
Tulsa 10, Arkansas 4
Arkansas 000 012 100 — 4 8 0
Tulsa 005 011 03X — 10 9 0
Requena, Morgan (3), Harberer (7), Inman (8) and O’Keefe; Robertson, Pepiot (3), Zuniga (7), Hagenman (8) and Feduccia. W: Pepiot, (2-2). L: Requena, (3-2). SV: Hagenman, (2). HR: Tulsa — Rincon (10), Vargas (5). RBI: Arkansas — Cowan (12), O’Keefe (30), Rizzo (21), Rodriguez (1); Tulsa — Amaya (21), Casey (19), Feduccia (9), Mann (20), Rincon 4 (32), Vargas 2 (13). LOB: Arkansas — 7; Tulsa — 4. T: 2:59. A: 4,391.
— From staff reports