





Tuesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 0.00 ERA; Midland, TBA.

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. April 18 vs. Wichita (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Saturday’s recap: Jorbit Vivas and Andy Pages each had a two-RBI hit in the fifth inning to propel the Drillers past the San Antonio Missions 5-2 at ONEOK Field. Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for the Drillers, who won two of three games in the season-opening series.

Vivas’ bases-loaded, two-run double opened the scoring and Pages followed with a two-run single as San Antonio reliever Jose Quezada failed to retire any of the five batters he faced. Imanol Vargas added a RBI single for his first Drillers hit.

Jordan Leasure picked up the save in his first appearance of the season as he retired all five batters he faced, including four on strikeouts. He stranded both runners he inherited in the eighth inning. Leasure fanned the side in the ninth, with his fastball consistently reaching 97 mph.

“He just slammed the door,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Just electric stuff from him, carried over from last year. Overall a good series, but we’ve got to get better.

“I’m glad we won the series, we’ve got to clean some things up defensively and we will, and just have better at-bats.”

The Drillers, after two days off, will open a six-game series Tuesday at Midland.

Pickoff artist: Drillers lefty John Rooney picked off 17 baserunners to lead the minors last year, and he picked up his first pickoff of 2023 to end his first inning of the season Saturday.

“As long as he kept him (Brantley Bell) from hitting a double, we knew if he did get on we had a good chance to pick him off, and that’s a weapon for him,” Hennessey said.

Big crowds downtown: The Drillers and hockey Tulsa Oilers combined to draw more than 28,000 fans for their home games Friday and Saturday nights.

Erratic offense: The Drillers’ 12 runs in the series came on a three-run inning, four-run inning and a five-run inning.

Home attendance (3 dates): 2023: 20,381; 2022: 14,159.

Saturday

DRILLERS 5, MISSIONS 2

San Antonio 000 001 010 — 2 4 0

Tulsa 000 050 00x — 5 7 2

Snider, Quezada (5), Bachar (5), Gonzalez (6), Koenig (8) and Fernandez; Ryan, Hurt (5), Rooney (7), Reyes (8), Leasure (8) and Cartaya. W: Hurt (1-0). L: Quezada (0-1). Save: Leasure (1), RBI: SA, Mendoza (1), Ona (1); Tulsa, Vivas 2 (2), Pages 2 (3), Vargas (1). E: Tulsa, Lewis (1), Leonard (1). DP: San Antonio 1. LOB: San Antonio 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:19. A: 7,053.

Saturday’s lineups: San Antonio — 1, Daniel Johnson, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-0-0); 2, Connor Hollis, 3B (3-0-0-0); 3, Evan Mendoza, SS (4-0-1-1); 4, Pedro Castellanos, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, Tirso Ornelas, DH (4-0-1-0); 6, Korry Howell, RF (4-0-0-0); 7, Brantley Bell, 2B (4-0-1-0); 8, Juan Fernandez, C (3-1-1-0); 9, Jorge Ona, DH (3-0-0-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, RF (2-1-0-0); 2, Jorbit Vivas, 2B (4-1-2-2); 3, Andy Pages, CF (4-1-2-2); 4, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-0-0-0); 5, Diego Cartaya, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Imanol Vargas, 1B (3-0-1-1); 7, Eddys Leonard, SS (4-0-0-0); 8, Jose Ramos, LF (3-1-0-0); 9, Yusniel Diaz, DH (3-1-1-0).

— Barry Lewis