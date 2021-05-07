Drillers update: Recent Dodgers acquisition Ryan Noda extends hitting streak

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Jeff Bain (2019 — 6-8, 3.85 ERA at Single-A Visalia); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (2019 — 0-0, 2.45 ERA at Single-A Great Lakes)

Promotions: Drillers Pullovers — The first 1,000 fans, ages 5 and up, entering through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood Gates with a paid admission will receive a Drillers ¼-Zip Pullover. The pullovers will be available in adult medium, large, XL, XXL & XXXL sizes plus youth medium sizes.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Amarillo (Family Fun Day/Kids East Free, Drillers Mother's Day Mason Jar Glasses)

Driller bits

Hot start: Ryan Noda is the only Drillers player with a hit in all four games this season. Noda, in his first Double-A season, kept his streak going with a third-inning single Friday. He was acquired by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 23 to complete a 2020 trade that sent former Drillers pitcher Ross Stripling to the Toronto Blue Jays.