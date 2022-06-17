Drillers update: Position shift for Ryan Ward; Juneteenth celebration Saturday

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV. KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Daniel Gossett (Wichita debut; 2-2, 9.73 ERA at Triple-A St. Paul); Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (2-2, 1.73 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 9-4.

Promotions: Fireworks/Juneteenth Celebration — The Drillers will commemorate the Juneteenth Celebration by wearing their T-Town Clowns jerseys to honor the Negro League team that played in Tulsa, and former Clowns shortstop Lee Edward Ezell’s family will be honored. Local artists displaying Greenwood and Negro League art will be in attendance.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Family Funday, Father’s Day giveaway)

Driller bits

Position shift: In Friday’s game, Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward received his first start at first base this season. He played that position in 18 games at High-A Great Lakes last year.

“He’s been working real hard over there and I thought it was time to get him in there,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He did a great job tonight.”

Pitch counts: Tulsa’s first two pitchers Friday, Clayton Beeter and Alec Gamboa, had similar pitch-strike counts. Each threw 64 pitches with Gamboa at 38 strikes and Beeter 37. On Thursday, Tulsa relievers Jose Hernandez and Jose Martinez each threw 20 pitches with 13 strikes while the closer, Nick Robertson, also threw 13 strikes, but needed 27 pitches.

Rare strikeouts: Two Wichita hitters Friday returned to their dugout Friday after being assessed a third strike on pace-of-play violations.

Plus-minus rating: Despite leading the North Division, Tulsa entered Friday as one of only four teams in the 10-team Texas League that had not scored more runs than it had allowed. Tulsa was at minus-1. Wichita led at plus-32. Midland was last at minus-51.

Amaya’s slam: After being promoted from Tulsa to Oklahoma City this week, Jacob Amaya’s first Triple-A hit Thursday was a grand slam in a 12-8 win over Reno.

Friday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Matt Wallner, RF (2-0-1-0); 2, Eduoard Julien, 2B (3-0-1-0); 3, Chris Williams, C (4-0-0-0); 4, Cole Sturgeon, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Dennis Ortega (3-0-1-0); 6, DaShawn Kiersey Jr., CF (4-0-0-0); 7, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (4-0-1-0); 8, Anthony Prato, SS (4-0-0-0); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, DH (4-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (3-2-1-1); 2, James Outman, LF (3-0-1-1); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Ryan Ward, 1B (4-0-0-0), Justin Yurchak, 1B (0-0-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-0-0); 6, Carson Taylor, DH (3-0-1-0); 6, 7, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-1-1-1); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (1-1-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (2-1-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

