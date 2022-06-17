Drillers update: Position shift for Ryan Ward; Juneteenth celebration Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV. KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Daniel Gossett (Wichita debut; 2-2, 9.73 ERA at Triple-A St. Paul); Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (2-2, 1.73 ERA).
Season series: Drillers lead 9-4.
Promotions: Fireworks/Juneteenth Celebration — The Drillers will commemorate the Juneteenth Celebration by wearing their T-Town Clowns jerseys to honor the Negro League team that played in Tulsa, and former Clowns shortstop Lee Edward Ezell’s family will be honored. Local artists displaying Greenwood and Negro League art will be in attendance.
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Family Funday, Father’s Day giveaway)
Position shift: In Friday’s game, Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward received his first start at first base this season. He played that position in 18 games at High-A Great Lakes last year.
“He’s been working real hard over there and I thought it was time to get him in there,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He did a great job tonight.”
Pitch counts: Tulsa’s first two pitchers Friday, Clayton Beeter and Alec Gamboa, had similar pitch-strike counts. Each threw 64 pitches with Gamboa at 38 strikes and Beeter 37. On Thursday, Tulsa relievers Jose Hernandez and Jose Martinez each threw 20 pitches with 13 strikes while the closer, Nick Robertson, also threw 13 strikes, but needed 27 pitches.
Rare strikeouts: Two Wichita hitters Friday returned to their dugout Friday after being assessed a third strike on pace-of-play violations.
Plus-minus rating: Despite leading the North Division, Tulsa entered Friday as one of only four teams in the 10-team Texas League that had not scored more runs than it had allowed. Tulsa was at minus-1. Wichita led at plus-32. Midland was last at minus-51.
Amaya’s slam: After being promoted from Tulsa to Oklahoma City this week, Jacob Amaya’s first Triple-A hit Thursday was a grand slam in a 12-8 win over Reno.
Friday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Matt Wallner, RF (2-0-1-0); 2, Eduoard Julien, 2B (3-0-1-0); 3, Chris Williams, C (4-0-0-0); 4, Cole Sturgeon, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Dennis Ortega (3-0-1-0); 6, DaShawn Kiersey Jr., CF (4-0-0-0); 7, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (4-0-1-0); 8, Anthony Prato, SS (4-0-0-0); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, DH (4-0-1-0).
Heaney, in his first rehab start with the Tulsa Drillers and third overall as he comes back from a shoulder injury, allowed two hits in five shutout innings to help the Drillers defeat the Wichita Wind Surge 4-3 in the opener of a key seven-game series at ONEOK Field.
Heaney, who has a 33-38 major league career record, has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since opening the season with two scoreless starts. He made two rehab starts with Oklahoma City and his turn to pitch again is Tuesday.
The first 2,000 fans to enter with a paid admission will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mickey Mantle’s 1957 American League MVP season. His sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be available to visit with fans.