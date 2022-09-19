Drillers update: Playoffs start Tuesday against Wind Surge in Wichita

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas (Game 1, Texas League North Division best-of-3 playoffs)

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 1.83 ERA -- 16 starts, 4 teams); Wichita, LHP Brent Headrick (10-5, 3.32 ERA -- 25 starts, High-A Cedar Rapids/Wichita).

Season series: Drillers lead 14-10

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Playoffs start: The Drillers will face Wichita in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Tulsa is in the postseason for the fourth time in five years under manager Scott Hennessey. The Drillers (69-67), who qualified as the first-half champion, went 29-40 in the second half while Wichita (78-59) had the Texas League's best overall record after going 43-26 in the second half.

"We're ready for the playoffs," Hennessey said. "As I told the club (Sunday night), it's on now and we get to play some meaningful games. We're ready to go."

The Drillers have won their last four appearances in the North finals, including the last three that have been held. Last year, Wichita also had the league's best regular-season record but was swept by division foe Northwest Arkansas in the league finals. There were no division playoffs last year.

In the South finals, Frisco will face San Antonio.

Bullpen boost: Jose Martinez, who had just been activated off the IL, retired all three batters he faced Sunday with two strikeouts in his first appearance since Aug. 9. "He had an electric fastball, 95-96 (mph) with good sink," Hennessey said.

Extra arm: Drillers infielder Abiatal Avelino, who had not pitched in his 10 previous pro seasons before this year, tossed a perfect inning Sunday and has not allowed a run in his five mound appearances that include a two-inning save.

"It's a nice weapon to have in our back pocket," Hennessey said.

Injury report: Drillers catchers Carson Taylor and Ryan January remain in concussion protocol and are not expected to return for the division playoffs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World