Drillers update: Pitching dominates in combined gem after early wildness

Tuesday

Up next: 11:05 a.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 1.33 ERA -- four teams); Frisco, RHP Tim Brennan (6-3, 2.94 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 4-2

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday, Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night, Hornsby Hockey Bobbleheads)

Driller bits

Near no-hitter: Four Tulsa pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 4-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday night at ONEOK Field. Drillers starter Nick Nastrini, however, had some uncharacteristic wildness as he walked three of the first five hitters. Two of the walks turned into runs when Morgan McCullough flared a two-out double just out of center fielder Buddy Reed's reach in the second inning. Nastrini struck out the side 1-2-3 in the third and left after four innings. NWA's only other hit was produced by Diego Hernandez's speed on an otherwise routine grounder in the sixth. Jake Castleberry followed Nastrini and picked up his first Double-A win as he pitched 1 2/3 innings. Guillermo Zuniga went 1 1/3 innings for a hold and Gus Varland retired all six batters he faced to gain the save.

"Nastrini settled down and didn't let that (double) get to him," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "I had his pitch count down tonight to 70-75, so he will be ready for the playoffs. He gave us a quality start and a chance to win.

"Cantleberry was good again. Zuney and Varland were lights out. Zuney was up to 100 (mph) with a good slider and we need those guys going forward."

Finishing strong: Hennessey looks at the upcoming final 12 games of the regular season as important for the team as it prepares for the playoffs that start Sept. 20.

"I told the guys in the clubhouse you just can't flip the light switch on, it's time now," Hennessey said. "We got our work in this half, kept guys fresh and now it's time and we started that (Sunday)."

Rare play: Tulsa's Andy Pages picked up a sacrifice fly on a foul pop-up caught by NWA first baseman CJ Alexander, who made an impressive over-the-shoulder play. Leonel Valera raced home from third after the catch to give Tulsa an insurance run for a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Web gem: Drillers third baseman Kody Hoese made a barehanded play on a bunt to throw out NWA's leadoff hitter, Tyler Gentry to lead off the ninth.

Looking ahead: After an open date Monday, the Drillers will open a six-game series at Frisco on Tuesday morning. The Drillers have not played in Frisco since July 2019.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World