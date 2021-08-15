Drillers update: Pitcher Cyrillo Watson fills in for first pro start

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Season series: Drillers lead 11-7
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Coors and Coors Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. NW Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Early efficiency: Cyrillo Watson made his first pro start for Tulsa on Sunday and needed only four pitches during a perfect first inning. Watson, who pitched an inning Friday, sailed through two innings, but appeared to tire in the third as he walked two and had a strikeout before giving up a three-run homer to his final batter, BJ Boyd. Watson was an emergency starter after two previously announced starters, Bryan Brickhouse and Markus Solbach, were scratched for undisclosed reasons.
Homer barrage: For the second time in the series, Wichita hit seven homers in a game in Sunday’s 14-8 win over Tulsa. Before this past week, a Drillers opponent had not hit that many homers in a game at ONEOK Field since San Antonio had eight in a 23-10 win on April 11, 2011. Wichita had 21 homers during the six-game series.
Sunday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 6-1-1-0), 2, BJ Boyd, LF (5-2-2-5); 3, Jermaine Palacios, 3B (4-3-3-1); 4, Trey Cabbage, RF (4-1-1-2); 5, Leobaldo Cabrera, CF (4-1-2-2); 6, Ernie De La Trinidad, DH (5-0-0-0); 7, Andrew Bechtold, 1B (5-1-1-1); 8, DJ Burt, 2B (3-3-2-0); 9, Chris Williams, C (3-2-1-3).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (5-1-0-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-2-2-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (5-3-3-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-1-3-2); 5, Ryan Noda, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (5-0-1-2); 7, Devin Mann, LF (2-0-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-1-1-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, SS (4-0-0-0).