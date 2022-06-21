Drillers update: Outman grand slam leads to Tulsa victory

Wednesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Midland, TBA.

Season series: Drillers lead 1-0

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday, Second-half opener)

Tuesday's game

James Outman hit a grand slam in the third inning and Landon Knack threw five strong innings to help lead Tulsa (37-25) to a big victory Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game series that will close out the first half of the Texas League season.

The Drillers’ sixth-straight triumph leaves them four games ahead of second-place Arkansas (34-30) for the North Division lead after the Travelers lost 9-6 in 10 innings to Frisco at home Tuesday night.

Outman came up with the bases loaded and one out and belted his team-leading 15th home run of the season (tied for second in the Texas League) to right field immediately break open a scoreless game.

Midland (29-35) got two runs back on the bottom of the third on a two-run double by J.J. Schwarz, but Hunter Feduccia led off the fourth with a solo homer, his first in 16 games, and a sacrifice fly from Devin Mann that brought home Carson Taylor pushed the Tulsa advantage to 6-2.

An RBI ground out by Leonel Valera gave the Drillers another run in the eighth.

Overall on the day, Outman went 2-for-5 and increased his season RBI total to a team-high 43. Feduccia was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Taylor went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Knack (2-4), the Dodgers’ second-round pick (60th overall) in 2020 out of East Tennessee State, gave up just two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking three. He threw 47 of 82 pitches for strikes to earn the win, his first in five starts dating back to May 20. Jordan Leasure retired six batters in a row in the sixth and seventh innings and Guillermo Zuniga followed by allowing one hit and walked one, while also striking out four, over the final two innings.

Ty Damron (2-4) took the loss for Midland after surrendering six runs on eight hits, while walking one and striking out six, in six innings.

TULSA 7, MIDLAND 2

Tulsa;004;200;010;—;7;11;0

Midland;002;000;000;—;2;4;0

Knack, Leasure (6), Zuniga (8) and Taylor; Damron, Pimentel (7), Highberger (8) and Schwarz. W: Knack (2-4). L: Damron (2-4). HR: Tul, Outman (15), Feduccia (8).

— From staff reports