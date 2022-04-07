 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Opening-night starting pitcher Gus Varland faces brother's team

Gus Varland returns for his second season with the Tulsa Drillers and will start the opener Friday night at Wichita. TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (2021 — 1-4, 5.71 ERA); Wichita, RHP Matt Canterino (2021 — 1-0, 0.78 ERA at Single-A Fort Myers/Cedar Rapids)

Season series (2021): Tied 15-15

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo

Driller bits

Varland's progress: Tulsa's Opening Night starting pitcher, Gus Varland, was limited to 34⅔ innings last season as he came back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about how Varland compares to a year ago, "Definitely better command, made some mechanical adjustments on the mound. He's going to be 96 (mph) to 98 (velocity) with a plus-changeup, his breaking ball has gotten better, a great competitor. He's in much better shape than he was last year. He did a great job this offseason. He's going to eat up a lot of innings."

Family ties: Wichita's roster includes Varland's younger brother, Louie Varland, who was the Minnesota Twins' minor league pitcher of the year in 2021 with a 10-4 record and 2.10 ERA in Single-A.

Scouting report: The Wind Surge will be led by Ramon Borrego, the Double A Central 2021 manager of the year. Their top-rated prospect is outfielder Austin Martin, who batted .270 in 93 Double-A games last season. Wichita has seven of the Twins' top-30 prospects.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

