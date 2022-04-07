Drillers update: Opening-night starting pitcher Gus Varland faces brother's team

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (2021 — 1-4, 5.71 ERA); Wichita, RHP Matt Canterino (2021 — 1-0, 0.78 ERA at Single-A Fort Myers/Cedar Rapids)
Season series (2021): Tied 15-15
Promotions: Fireworks after the game.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo
Driller bits
Varland's progress: Tulsa's Opening Night starting pitcher, Gus Varland, was limited to 34⅔ innings last season as he came back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about how Varland compares to a year ago, "Definitely better command, made some mechanical adjustments on the mound. He's going to be 96 (mph) to 98 (velocity) with a plus-changeup, his breaking ball has gotten better, a great competitor. He's in much better shape than he was last year. He did a great job this offseason. He's going to eat up a lot of innings."
Family ties: Wichita's roster includes Varland's younger brother, Louie Varland, who was the Minnesota Twins' minor league pitcher of the year in 2021 with a 10-4 record and 2.10 ERA in Single-A.
Scouting report: The Wind Surge will be led by Ramon Borrego, the Double A Central 2021 manager of the year. Their top-rated prospect is outfielder Austin Martin, who batted .270 in 93 Double-A games last season. Wichita has seven of the Twins' top-30 prospects.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World