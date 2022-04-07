Drillers update: Opening-night starting pitcher Gus Varland faces brother's team

Friday

Driller bits

Varland's progress: Tulsa's Opening Night starting pitcher, Gus Varland, was limited to 34⅔ innings last season as he came back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about how Varland compares to a year ago, "Definitely better command, made some mechanical adjustments on the mound. He's going to be 96 (mph) to 98 (velocity) with a plus-changeup, his breaking ball has gotten better, a great competitor. He's in much better shape than he was last year. He did a great job this offseason. He's going to eat up a lot of innings."