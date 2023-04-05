Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: San Antonio, RHP Efrain Contreras (2022 — 0-5, 5.74 ERA at High-A Fort Wayne); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (2022 — 2-10, 5.01 ERA) and Emmet Sheehan (2022 — 7-2, 2.83 ERA at High-A Great Lakes; 0-0, 4.15 ERA at Tulsa)

Promotions: Opening Night — The first 5,000 fans will receive a Drillers "Fire It Up" rally towel and all fans will receive a schedule magnet. It's also $2 Thursday with hot dogs, beer and sodas available for $2. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a parade starting at 6 p.m. at the OETA Building parking lot north of I-244 and Greenwood Avenue. Former Los Angeles Dodgers all-star shortstop Bill Russell will deliver the season’s ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs. There will be a Happy Hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy $4 domestic beers at the main concessions and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. A face painter and a balloon artist will be on the concourse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. San Antonio (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Rare visit: Thursday's game will be the first for the Missions to ONEOK Field since the Drillers won the 2018 Texas League Championship Series. The teams played four games last season in San Antonio, didn't meet in 2021, and the Missions were in Triple-A in 2019 and '20, although the latter season was canceled.

Scouting report: San Antonio, a San Diego Padres affiliate, returns Texas League batting champion Connor Hollis, a third baseman who batted .333 with nine homers and 59 RBIs last season. Another Missions player to watch is outfielder Korry Howell, ranked as San Diego's No. 13 prospect by Baseball America. The Missions have three players with major league experience — left-handed pitchers CD Pelham and Jared Koenig, and outfielder Daniel Johnson.

Home openers: The Drillers are 5-7 in home openers at ONEOK Field, but have lost five of their last six. It will be the third-earliest home opener in ONEOK Field history. Tulsa split home openers with San Antonio in 2012-13.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World